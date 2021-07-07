ENTERPRISE — Most of Summer Fishtrap is being held virtually this year during Fishtrap Week from Monday through Saturday, July 12-17, but that doesn’t mean one can’t join in and enjoy it from the comfort of home or even at Wallowa Lake.
Each day, Fishtrap will livestream readings from some of the finest writers in the West. Most events are free and can be attended live as they happen, or you can access the recordings afterwards. Visit fishtrap.org to learn more.
Summer Fishtrap is offering two in-person events during Summer Fishtrap Week.
The Summer Fishtrap Youth Showcase will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, July 16, at Joseph Charter School. It will showcase what Fishtrap youths have created during their week of writing and discovery during youth workshops.
A Yearlong Writers Workshop Reading will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Wallowa Lake Lodge. Participants are invited to the newly renovated lodge to hear what students in the workshop have created during their intensive writing program. The lodge will be serving cold drinks and snacks for purchase.
Both of these events will be available to view online a few hours after the event.
Listed are a portion of the speakers. The full schedule can be seen at fishtrap.org:
• Monday, July 12: 4 p.m. Opening day presentation with Fishtrap’s Shannon McNerney and inspiration from Jason Graham aka MOsley WOtta, Bend’s creative laureate.
• Tuesday, July 13, are faculty readings. Anis Mojgani, Oregon’s poet laureate at 1 p.m.; Frank X Walker at 3 p.m.; and Beth Piatote at 4 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 14, faculty readings by Joe Wilkins at 1 p.m. and by Whitney Chandler at 3 p.m.
• Thursday, July 15, faculty readings by MOsley WOtta at 1 p.m., Nina McConigley at 3 p.m. and Ellen Waterston at 4 p.m. The Courthouse Concert hosted by Wallowa Valley Music Alliance will be livestreamed beginning at 5:30 p.m.
• Friday, July 16 faculty readings by Leni Zumas at 3 p.m. and by Sharma Shields at 4 p.m.
• Saturday, July 17 will feature the week’s keynote address on Resilience by Frank X Walker at 4 p.m. Tickets must be purchased for the keynote address at $25 and are available at fishtrap.org.
Since 1988, the Summer Fishtrap Gathering of Writers has taken place annually at Wallowa Lake. Each year, authors and instructors join from around the country to provide intensive instruction and inspiration to a small group of writers. The conference features weeklong workshops in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, memoir, essay and special workshops just for youths.
Classes are limited to 13 students, giving each writer the chance to share their work in an intimate and supportive environment.
In addition to morning writing workshops, writers have the opportunity to attend daily craft talks, panel discussions and read at open mic sessions. Each evening, everyone gathers under the big tent to hear readings from Summer Fishtrap faculty — the best writers in the West.
Due to the ongoing public health crisis, the 2021 conference is taking place online.
What makes Summer Fishtrap unique among writing conferences is the emphasis on the creative process.
