The 2021-22 4-H Court for the Wallowa County Fair, from left, is Basey Dawson, Owyhee Harguess and Jadeyn Perin. The 4-H court girls were helping to serve lunch for the summer meal program at the Joseph City Park.
Celilo Brun/Contributed Photo
The Wallowa County Fair 4-H court took part in the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Kids Parade in Joseph on Friday, July 29, 2022. From left are Owyhee Harguess, Jadeyn Perin and Basey Dawson.
ENTERPRISE — Basey Dawson, Owyhee Harguess and Jadeyn Perin are the 2021-22 4-H Court for the Wallowa County Fair and share a closeness and enthusiasm for 4-H — and being court members — that is evident when you listen to them talk about their experiences of being on the court.
Perin, who is 16, will be a sophomore at Enterprise High School this fall. She said one of her favorite things about being a court member is the camaraderie with her fellow court members.
“I love hanging out with these guys (Dawson and Harguess),” she said. “I’m honestly going to try not to cry (when the new court is announced).”
Harguess, is 14 and also attends school at Enterprise, where she will be a freshman in the fall. She enjoys doing new things and, “so far loves the experience,” of being a court member.
Dawson, is 15 and attends Joseph Charter School where she will be a sophomore in the fall.
She said she enjoys seeing the younger 4-H members and, “getting them interested. And Debi (Warnock, the OSU Extension Service 4-H agent and court adviser). We couldn’t do it without her.”
The other two girls nodded in agreement.
The girls are eagerly awaiting the beginning of the Wallowa County Fair, which begins Friday, Aug. 5, with the Junior Rodeo and continues through Saturday, Aug. 13 with the 4-H/FFA Fat Stock Sale.
The court will take part in many activities and have a number of responsibilities during the fair. All three girls are in several 4-H clubs and plan to show animals at the fair.
Dawson is involved with both 4-H and Joseph FFA. She plans to show her market lamb, named T’nT, for 4-H and her breeding beef, Maga, along with its calf, June (short for Junior), as part of 4-H. She also will have food-preservation entries and will be doing an impromptu presentation.
Harguess, who is part of the Mighty Mutts 4-H Dog Club, will be competing with her dog, Columbia, and will be showing her market hog, Smokey.
She said of the fair that she’s, “just always happy to participate. I love it so much. It’s been a good year.”
Perin, is in 4-H, Enterprise FFA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and is in the Nez Perce Riders 4-H Club and the Golden Arrow 4-H Livestock Club. She will be showing a market lamb and a breeding ewe, along with her FFA heifer, Ida Mae. She also shows her horse, Brando.
The girls are looking forward to the fair for other reasons, too.
Perin said she is, “mostly excited to hang out with my friends, and show off the hard work I’ve put into my animals.”
Dawson said she likes the lemonade stand and “having fun and seeing how the animals are going to act.”
When they are not busy with 4-H court responsibilities, club activities or FFA events, the court is active in sports at school. Harguess participates in cross-country, track and plays basketball. Perin plays on the basketball and volleyball teams. The three also enjoy science, and Perin and Dawson like their agriculture classes.
Harguess is the daughter of Adrian and Rhonda Harguess. Basey Dawson’s parents are Mark Dawson and Leanna Farrell. Perin’s parents are Austin and Erica Kasper.
Asked about their plans beyond high school, their answers varied.
Harguess said she didn’t have anything specific, but was willing to “explore the possibilities.”
Perin said her path looked to two quite different directions. She said she was looking at becoming, “either a large-animal veterinarian or a registered nurse. I want to go to either Texas A&M or a university in Arizona.”
Dawson said she was looking at Blue Mountain Community College, and her interests ranged from veterinary technician to mechanic to rancher. According to Dawson’s 4-H story, the ranching interest runs deep since her mother is a 12th-generation rancher and her dad is a lifelong cowboy and rodeo professional.
