ENTERPRISE — Basey Dawson, Owyhee Harguess and Jadeyn Perin are the 2021-22 4-H Court for the Wallowa County Fair and share a closeness and enthusiasm for 4-H — and being court members — that is evident when you listen to them talk about their experiences of being on the court.

Perin, who is 16, will be a sophomore at Enterprise High School this fall. She said one of her favorite things about being a court member is the camaraderie with her fellow court members.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.