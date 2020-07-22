ENTERPRISE — Three young ladies are getting set to represent Wallowa County 4-H at the Wallowa County Fair.
In fact, they’ve been doing it for months.
“The girls go to various events in the county to represent 4-H and the fair,” said Debbie Warnock, who oversees 4-H for Oregon State University Extension. “We always have a lot of fun.”
She said the girls promote the fair at events such as Hells Canyon Mule Days — which has been canceled this year — the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce dinner and the Wallowa County Stockgrowers events.
This year’s 4-H court is comprised of Codi Cunningham, Katie Hoffman and Carrin Yaw.
Cunningham, 14, will be a freshman at Enterprise High School this fall. The daughter of Collin and Jessie Cunningham, she lives on a ranch, which contributed to her interest in 4-H.
“I always came to the fair and it’s always been something that looks like fun and something I wanted to do,” she said.
This will be her fifth year showing an animal in 4-H. She’s adding a little something more this year.
“I usually show market beef, but this year I’ll be showing a heifer and a market beef,” she said.
In addition to 4-H, Cunningham has other interests.
“I like to ride my horses and I like to help with the cows and help with the branding,” she said. “I also like to draw and do some reading.”
Katie Hoffman, 15, will be a sophomore at Joseph Charter School this fall. The daughter of Erlynn and Melissa Hoffman is a lifelong county resident. Getting into 4-H is almost a family tradition for her.
“Most of my brothers did it,” she said. “When you live on a farm, it’s something you always want to do.”
Her favorite part of 4-H is working with the animals.
“I do cows and lambs,” she said.
Carrin Yaw, 16, was unable to make it to Monday’s interview, but Warnock knows her well enough. Yaw will be a junior at Enterprise High School this fall, and is the daughter of Craig and Kathleen Yaw.
Yaw is used to entering a wide variety of events, from livestock, horses, cooking and dogs.
Warnock said Yaw has only been here a few years.
“She came to us from the west side of the state,” where she had been in 4-H for several years, Warnock said.
The other girls have gotten to know her well.
“She enjoys jumping her horses,” Hoffman said, “and working with her dogs.”
The Wallowa County Fair will be July 31 through Aug. 8 at the fairgrounds in Enterprise.
