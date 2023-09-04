ENTERPRISE — The 42nd annual Hells Canyon Mule Days gets underway Friday, Sept. 8, with three full days of events including classes for every age group and skill level, according to a press release.

Admission to the fairgrounds for Mule Days is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and older and $3 for kids ages 7-12. Kids 6 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. The Mule Days button is good for readmission the entire weekend. Those who can attend for only one day are charged $5 for adults or seniors and $2 for kids.

