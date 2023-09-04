ENTERPRISE — The 42nd annual Hells Canyon Mule Days gets underway Friday, Sept. 8, with three full days of events including classes for every age group and skill level, according to a press release.
Admission to the fairgrounds for Mule Days is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and older and $3 for kids ages 7-12. Kids 6 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. The Mule Days button is good for readmission the entire weekend. Those who can attend for only one day are charged $5 for adults or seniors and $2 for kids.
Most events are at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St. in Enterprise, with the exception of a couple at the OK Theatre at 208 W. Main St. in Enterprise.
The gates at the fairgrounds open at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 8 with a lineup of halter and showmanship.
The afternoon events include the log pull for singles and teams, and a timed trail class in the main arena, followed by other events.
Highlights of the weekend include the classic jump-off challenge and fast-action events including pole bending, barrel racing and the “fast ass express.” There will be a free mule clinic at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday with tips on training a mule.
Before the Grand Entry on Saturday, the popular Kids Stick Mule and Boot Scramble races are scheduled. These two events are for kids ages 4-9 years. Everyone wins a blue ribbon and special awards go to the winner of each heat.
During the Saturday afternoon show there will also be a contest for the oldest spectator and the spectator who has traveled the most miles to attend the show.
Tennessee mule artist Bonnie Shields is the featured artist at the show. Shields' talents include drawing, painting, and sculpture. Shields is a longstanding member of the Cowboy Cartoonists Association, and her “mule art” can be viewed at the show, as well as on her website at www.bonnieshields.com.
The Max Walker Memorial Cowboy Poetry Gathering will start at 7 p.m. Friday at the historic OK Theatre in downtown Enterprise. A lineup of poets and musicians will spin cowboy yarns and offer traditional country music. The admission fee is a $10 donation and will go to the Max Walker Memorial Scholarship Fund. Early arrival is advised, as this event often draws standing-room-only crowds.
Saturday events include the nonmotorized parade at noon with Grand Marshal Cal Henry leading the procession of riders, teams, pack strings, local horse clubs, and former grand marshals.
During the Saturday evening Memorial Scholarship Pit Barbecue Dinner, Western music will entertain the dinner guests. The Private Treaty Mule Sale will be at 6 p.m. and the agreement of the sale is between the buyer and the seller.
Doors at the OK Theatre open at 6 p.m. Saturday for a concert with the music starting at 7 p.m. Dave Stamey, billed as the Charlie Russell of Western music, will entertain with his Western songs. Andy Bales will open the evening concert. Advance tickets are $25, with at-the-door prices of $30.
Sunday morning starts with Cowboy Church at the outdoors stage on the Green at the fairgrounds, with Soul Renovation at 7:30 a.m. Jeff Barnhart will conduct the morning church service. Everyone is welcome.
The Dutch Oven Cookoff is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday starting with local and visiting teams. Anyone desiring to enter the adult or youth categories can find the cookout packet on the Mule Days website at www.hellscanyonmuledays.com.
Each team will receive a gift made by Mike Rowley, the "Forged and Fire" TV show champion.
Spectators are invited to visit team members and learn about traditional pioneer cooking. There will be a People’s Choice category and the packet allows attendees to sample of each team’s dishes and to vote on the best dish in each category. People’s Choice packets are limited and may be purchased during the Dutch Oven Cookoff.
For more information, call Sondra Lozier at home 541-426-3271, cell 541-263-0104 or work 541-426-3229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.