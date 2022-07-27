CJD cover
Photo by Ellen M. Bishop

JOSEPH — The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo in Joseph, scheduled for July 27-31, will feature famous rodeo clown John Harrison.

Harrison has made 10 appearances at the Wrangler’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, won Comedy Act of the Year five times and is a four-time winner of the prestigious Coors Man in the Can award.

