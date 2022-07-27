JOSEPH — The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo in Joseph, scheduled for July 27-31, will feature famous rodeo clown John Harrison.
Harrison has made 10 appearances at the Wrangler’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, won Comedy Act of the Year five times and is a four-time winner of the prestigious Coors Man in the Can award.
Voted a Top 10 Must See Rodeo, a 25 Best Fests of the West and winner of multiple best small rodeo awards, Chief Joseph Days features four nights of Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos and six days of Western entertainment in the scenic hamlet in Northeast Oregon.
The festivities kick off Tuesday, July 26, with the Bucking Horse Stampede down Main Street. Wednesday night is the first of four PRCA rodeos, with Family Night, which features youngsters trying their hand at mutton bustin’, a crowd favorite. Up-and-coming cowboys also compete, along with top competitors who hope to improve their standings and make it all the way to the Wrangler’s National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December.
Thursday night celebrates Tough Enough to Wear Pink, where attendees and contestants wear pink to support breast cancer awareness. Miles for Mammograms, a fun walk to raise money for local cancer screenings, starts at 9 a.m. at the Thunder Room, adjacent to the arena.
Friday and Saturday nights play to packed crowds, as the competition heats up and winners are decided.
Whiskey Creek is back this year by popular demand to play live music at the Thunder Room right after the rodeo, where revelers can party and dance the night away. Safe buses are provided so no one has to worry about drinking and driving.
Rodeos start at 7 p.m. each night, and take place at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena just west of Main Street in Joseph. Each rodeo starts with the Tuckerettes, six fast-flying cowgirls who thrill with their daring riding patterns at breakneck speed, while carrying sponsor flags.
Other festivities for Chief Joseph Days include the junior parade on Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m. down Main Street, and the Grand Parade on Saturday at 10 a.m. down Main Street. Shopping vendors will line Main Street offering Western accessories.
A reenactment of the infamous 1896 robbery of the First Bank of Joseph will not take place following the Grand Parade as it did last year, said Jude Graham, curator of the Wallowa County Museum which sponsors the reenactment. She said some of the reenactors come from as far away as Portland and it’s difficult to get them to come every year. She said the museum will probably host the reenactment every other year.
Chief Joseph Days is named in honor of the famous Chief Joseph of the Nez Perce tribe. Wallowa County — and particularly Joseph — is the ancestral homeland of the Nez Perce. Chief Joseph was lauded for his skills as a peace chief leading his people away from the U.S. Army and for his eloquence, when he surrendered in 1877 with the famous words, “From where the sun now stands, I will fight no more forever.”
The Nez Perce host the annual Friendship Feast on Saturday, at the tent encampment adjacent to the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena. All are welcome to attend to enjoy traditional dancing and food. The Nez Perce provide buffalo and salmon; guests are asked to bring side dishes to share. Nez Perce tribal members participate in the Grand Parade on Saturday.
Chief Joseph Days was founded in 1946 by stock contractor Harley Tucker. The tradition celebrates the sport of rodeo, and honors the Western heritage of the Wallowa Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.