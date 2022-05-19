WALLOWA COUNTY — “Age My Way” is the theme of a special meal that will be held for seniors in Wallowa County to celebrate Older Americans Month at the senior meal sites in Enterprise and Wallowa on Friday, May 27.
Lunch is served beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Community Connection in Enterprise and beginning at noon at the Wallowa Senior Center.
There will be music by John Raines at the Wallowa Center along with balloons and door prizes.
Lunch at both meal sites that day will feature baked chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fresh fruit and a cookie. Coffee and tea are available at every meal.
The suggested donation for the meal for those over 60 years old and their spouses is $4. For those under 60 years old the cost is $14.
The theme is an opportunity to explore the many and varied ways older adults can remain a vital part of their communities. May recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of older Americans, especially veterans.
It was established in 1963 by then-President John F. Kennedy. At the time only 17 million people in the United States were 65 years old. Now, in communities across the nation seniors will be honored for their volunteer efforts and the things they do for their families and neighborhoods through events and festivals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.