The Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion Kruse Post 72 and the American Legion Post 157 participated on Tuesday at the city of Wallowa’s Fourth of July Parade.
The parade is another example of how Wallowa County is a patriotic place and down-home place to live.
The American Legion Department of Oregon’s annual convention was held June 14-19 at the Mill Casino in North Bend. Kruse Post 72 had four delegates attending this year.
The convention focuses on how American Legion members and officers assisted their communities during the past year and it featured a variety of reports on the "four pillars" of the Legion's work — Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation, National Security, Americanism and Children & Youth.
Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation covers materials such as how veterans can file disability claims and acquire outreach in their communities. National Security helps to provide Congress with feedback about how veterans assess the military's readiness. Americanism is for members who want to make a difference in their local communities. And the Children & Youth pillar works to help children in need and provide communities with with well-rounded programs to help young people facing challenges.
If you're interested in learning more about these programs and the activities of American Legion members in Wallowa County, call me at 281-786-5402 and please join us. We need you.
———
Maria Tye is the commander of the American Legion Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa.
