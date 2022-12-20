After a hiatus of many years — no one is sure exactly how many — the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program is returning to Wallowa County.
It’s been at least 15 years, and possibly as many as 30, but the program, in which high school students speak about the U.S. Constitution, returns Friday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. at St. Katherine of Siena Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St. in Enterprise. It’s sponsored by Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa and is open to the public.
In the contest, high school students present speeches they’ve written on any aspect of the Constitution. In addition, they must also prepare and present at the event an additional impromptu speech on a related topic. (Contestants draw the topic for the impromptu speech at the event, but they know beforehand all the possible topics that they could draw, so they have a bit of a head start.)
The winner at the local level will collect a $500 scholarship and will advance to the next level of competition. State winners advance to the national event in Indianapolis, with up to $25,000 in scholarship money at stake.
The contest is intended to foster a deeper appreciation for the Constitution among the students. It’s one of the signature events sponsored by the Legion, which is part of the reason why Maria Tye, the new commander of Kruse Post 72, was intent on bringing it back locally as part of her work to revitalize the post.
Tye said this year’s local contest is meant, in part, to spread the word locally about the event. She said she contacted area schools about the contest in October and didn’t get much response. One student did sign up for the contest before the deadline — and that student is guaranteed a $500 scholarship.
Tye said she hopes that as word gets out about the contest, more students will participate in the next academic year. The contest is open to students from ninth to 12th grade, and students can participate each year they’re in high school.
Two local luminaries, Wallowa Mayor Gary Hulse and Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock, are scheduled to judge the Dec. 30 event.
