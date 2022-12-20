After a hiatus of many years — no one is sure exactly how many — the American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program is returning to Wallowa County.

It’s been at least 15 years, and possibly as many as 30, but the program, in which high school students speak about the U.S. Constitution, returns Friday, Dec. 30 at 2 p.m. at St. Katherine of Siena Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St. in Enterprise. It’s sponsored by Kruse Post 72 in Wallowa and is open to the public.

Mike McInally is the interim editor of the Wallowa County Chieftain. You can reach him at editor@wallowa.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.