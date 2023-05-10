Mother. Mom. Mama. Mommy. Ma. By whatever name she’s called, our mother is probably the first face we saw when we entered the world. She represents the soft lap we laid our head on when we were little, the cool hand that soothed our fiery forehead when we had a fever, and the shoulder we cried on when we had a bad day, or when someone didn’t pick us to be on their team.

The history of Mother’s Day goes back to the late 1850s, when a woman named Ann Reeves Jarvis organized a series of women’s clubs in West Virginia, mainly to promote disease prevention and proper hygiene methods to curb childhood mortality. During the Civil War, these women treated both wounded Union and Confederate soldiers. After the war, Jarvis tried to bring these women together to try to help soothe feelings still raw from the loss by the Confederacy.

Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.

