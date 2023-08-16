In my continuing saga of trying to divest myself of things that have accumulated in my storage units in an effort to downsize, I found another gem from my past. Or, rather, it found me.

As I was moving boxes, I came across an old, black Royal typewriter that I hadn’t seen in almost 45 years. It was given to me by the publishers of the first newspaper I worked on. I was a summer intern during the summer between my freshman and sophomore, and between my sophomore and junior years in college. I worked for a small, independent daily newspaper in Sitka, Alaska. How I got there isn’t all that important. It is still in publication, still published by the same couple and still independent. The independent part is important, as many newspapers have ceased publication since so many people get their news online now and newsrooms have been cut to the bone with staff reductions happening right and left.

———

Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.