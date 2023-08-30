I have three storage units.
I’m not bragging. It’s a statement of fact of which I am not proud. I have moved several times over the years, each time from a larger house to a smaller one, never having time to unpack, sort, downsize or get rid of anything. Now, I am in the process of doing that, one storage unit at a time, one box at a time.
The other day, I came upon a box that contained my high school yearbooks along with other mementos from those years, including a bundle of my high school newspapers from my senior year. It was a graduation present of sorts.
My journalism teacher, Jack Wilson, had gathered all of the issues of that year and bound them up with a piece of red and yellow construction paper (our school colors). On the inside cover he had written an inscription — something I had long forgotten. I had also been on the yearbook staff. What he said took me back 45 years.
He said that he hoped I would pursue a career in journalism because I was, he believed, a talented writer whose efforts deserved to be shared. Also, he hoped that he had given me something during our last year together, beyond just a grade. He said my senior year had been his best as a teacher, and as a person.
If he only knew.
Putting out a school yearbook is a labor of love, as anyone who has ever done it knows. Back in the 1970s ,we did it the old-fashioned way — cut and paste, typewriters to produce copy, black-and-white photos because four-color photos were too expensive, etc. There were no computers and no digitalization, and no Photoshop. The hours were long, and staff and adviser grew close.
Jack attended Washington State University, and he was the main reason I chose that school for my education. The school has one of the best journalism schools in the country. After all, Edward R. Murrow attended there, and the journalism school is named for him. Jack also told me there was a professor there that I would undoubtedly have who would either make or break me. Jack had had this same professor. He didn’t tell me this to scare me, only to prepare me to be challenged and pushed to excel.
If he only knew.
Jack and I were only about nine years apart in age and became close friends by the time I graduated from high school. We remained in contact through my four years of college. I would see him on my breaks when I came home for the holidays or between semesters. He attended my graduation. It is a six-hour drive from where I lived to the Pullman campus. Now, that’s a friend.
It is now almost 50 years since Jack wrote that inscription to me. He has long since retired from teaching. I don’t know where he is living now.
That professor we both had at WSU?
A few years ago, I was feeling a pique of nostalgia and did an internet search and found his address. I wrote him a letter telling him how much his teaching had meant to me and thanked him for being the toughest teacher I had ever had and for helping me develop the tools to be a good writer.
He wrote back. He is now one of my closest friends and confidants.
The point is — and there is a point — people come into our lives for a reason. Some stay for a short time and leave. Sometimes we don’t know why. Sometimes it is for the best. Sometimes they stay for a long time and teach us things we will never forget. Sometimes they stay in our lives for a very long time and continue to teach us things, things we will carry with us for the rest of our lives. Either way, it is important that we take note of these lessons and take from them what we can.
In my case, it has been almost half a century since I last saw Jack. I think of him often. I think I will try to find him and write him a letter telling him that, yes, he did give me something more my senior year in high school, something more than just a grade. He gave me encouragement, confidence, friendship, and the drive to pursue a life-altering career. And those things have made all the difference.
Thanks, Jack.
