In my continuing saga of trying to divest myself of things that have accumulated in my storage units in an effort to downsize, I found another gem from my past. Or, rather, it found me.
As I was moving boxes, I came across an old, black Royal typewriter that I hadn’t seen in almost 45 years. It was given to me by the publishers of the first newspaper I worked on. I was a summer intern during the summer between my freshman and sophomore, and between my sophomore and junior years in college. I worked for a small, independent daily newspaper in Sitka, Alaska. How I got there isn’t all that important.
It is still in publication, still published by the same couple and still independent. The independent part is important, as many newspapers have ceased publication since so many people get their news online now and newsrooms have been cut to the bone with staff reductions happening right and left.
Sitka is a small town in Southeastern Alaska, very much like Enterprise, but about three times as big. In the mid-1970s the population hovered at around 3,000. People are friendly. During the summer of 1976, when the country celebrated the bicentennial, so did Sitka. The town’s population swelled by several hundred as every branch of the service paid a port of call, for some much-deserved rest and relaxation.
I covered everything from features to Little League games to the police beat. I even rode in a Civil Air Patrol plane and ate abalone. Did you know they clean abalone in a washing machine? It’s easier than scrubbing them by hand. No soap is needed; you just run them through a wash cycle and spin them to get the water out.
I was a little scared going out on my own to work on a “real” newspaper, since my only experience up until then had been on my college newspaper. So, I asked my professor if he had any words of wisdom, or sage advice he could give me as I set out. Expecting some journalistic pearls gleaned from his many years of experience, this is what I got: “Don’t touch those presses unless you know what you’re doing. They’re expensive.”
OK. Roger that.
Well, back to that old typewriter. It was presented to me on my last day at the newspaper. I didn’t realize until I arrived home (Seattle) and was packing to return to Washington State University, that they had etched an inscription into the back of the typewriter. It reads: “Presented to Ann Sims, from her colleagues at the Daily Sitka Sentinel, 9-5-76.” Sims was my last name at the time.
That typewriter has traveled with me thousands of miles in my life’s travels, from Sitka to Seattle, from Seattle to Pullman, from Pullman to Tacoma, then from Tacoma to Eugene, then from Eugene to Portland and finally to Enterprise. It weighs about 30 pounds, and the Q key doesn’t work. Well, there aren’t too many words in the English language that start with Q so I guess I can accept that. Although, if I wanted to be like Woody Allen, who still types his drafts on a manual typewriter, the “Q” might come in handy. What if a story needed the word “quiet” or “quite”? And where would ubiquitous be without its “Q”?
The point is — and there is a point (isn’t there always?) — a seemingly old piece of junk, something that isn’t even used any more, is in someone else’s mind, a treasure. A treasure of memories and experiences. In my case a trove of memories of my first summer as a reporter, my first summer that far away from home and on my own, and my first summer experiencing what it was like to be able to practice what I had been working so hard to learn the previous year.
When I returned to campus that fall and checked in with my professor, he asked me how it went.
I said, perfectly straight-faced, “I didn’t touch those presses.”
Not once.
———
Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.
