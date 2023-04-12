What do you say to someone who is dying?
I have a friend who is dying of terminal cancer. She is in hospice, and they say she has a year left to live. I’m struggling with what to say.
Ever since time immemorial, we have struggled with the topic of death and dying. It is the one thing we all have in common: Life is terminal.
Hallmark doesn’t make a card for this occasion. I can’t get a “Get Well” card. She isn’t going to get better. I can’t get a “Hope You Feel Better” card, because she isn’t going to feel better; one day is pretty much the same as the next and the one before that — pain, nausea and more pain.
So, what to say becomes the $64,000 question (“The $64,000 Question” was a game show in the late 1950s). Some people, when they are struggling resort to retail therapy, or eating to make themselves feel better. I, on the other hand, write. It is easier on both my wallet and my waistline.
I have lost many hours of sleep over this question. I even thought of calling my friend, Katy (also a writer), who is a priest, at 4:30 a.m. (yes, there is a 4:30 a.m. — who knew?), to ask her this question, but then I learned she doesn’t sleep with her phone. So, I guess I’m on my own at that hour.
It turns out, like most things, you can Google this question. It’s under the subject of, yes, you guessed it: What to say to someone who is dying. It was actually of some help. It turns out there are people out there who know how to answer these tough life questions. There are also cards that have words such as “I care” and “I’m here for you.” I bought one.
It also seems that the topic of death and dying, post-Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’s book on the subject, is of interest to the internet since there are millions of articles there, many from hospice nurses and doctors in the field of palliative care. The articles I’ve consulted, though, offer no advice on what to say to someone who is going to die. Again, I guess I’m on my own.
Now, she is in good spirits. I know she must be scared, afraid of the unknown and what is to come, worried about her children and grandchildren, angry that she won’t see them grow up.
Along with the five stages of grief — anger, denial, depression, etc. — one goes through the same five stages when they’ve been handed a death sentence. As it turns out, so do their friends and loved ones.
As with everyone, I don’t know what is to come. None of us does, truly, because no one has come back to tell us what awaits us after we die. That is what faith is all about. One thing I do know, though, is this: my friend is facing her mortality with dignity, grace, courage and strength.
I hope, when my time comes, I will possess those same qualities when I walk down that final road to the end of my journey.
Postscript: My friend died two days after this was written. I didn’t get to mail my card.
