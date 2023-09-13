Worn and used is not always a bad thing. Once in a while it’s fine to be worn and used; even nicked or scratched.
Take, for example, a saddle. A new saddle, with its shiny, sweet-leather smell and buttery-leather feel, is a thing of beauty. However, consider an old saddle and the tales it can tell through its nicks and scrapes, the stories of the trails it’s been on, the mountains it’s been over, the horses it’s been on, and the stories hidden in the smell of the sweat in the saddle — both human and horse. It may even have been handed down generation after generation.
Or the couple with the iced tea pitcher they received as a wedding gift 50 years ago. It’s been through three moves, four kids, two lemonade stands and seven grandchildren, along with countless evening sunsets when the couple watched the sun go down from their deck, holding hands, sipping tea, just sitting in companionable silence. The pitcher was lovely 50 years ago; now the design is faded. The pitcher is chipped and stained. Yet, the couple continues to hold on to it, rather than get a new one. Why? Because it tells a story; their story.
Then there is the dining room table, with its myriad of dings and marks. In one spot, despite many attempts to erase it, is the line where someone was still learning to color within the lines and missed. The wood has been polished to a golden glow. There have been numerous family meals on the table, along with help with homework, engagement announcements and announcements that someone is expecting a new addition to the family.
They have discussed getting a new table, but the conversation fades after a while and moves on to something else. The conclusion? No need to get a new table when you can just throw a tablecloth over the scratches and dings.
In my case, it is also a dining room table. But I didn’t do my homework at it. I bought it when I moved to Eugene to go to graduate school at the University of Oregon. Unfortunately, I was moving a distance of four hours away and when the table was loaded into the U-Haul, instead of being loaded upright, it was laid on its top.
Do you know those large bolts in the bottom of U-Haul vans? You guessed it. That bolt rubbed the top of my table for four hours and left a nice long gauge in the middle of the top. At the time I was heartbroken.
My beautiful teak table was ruined! My grandpa tried to fix it, but even grandpa-magic couldn’t change the fact I had a 3-inch scratch in my table. Not only was it long, but it was also deep. So, I have lived with it the way it is for 35 years.
Yes, I could get another table, and I do have another table. But I still have that one as a backup.
I’ve kept it because it reminds me of the courage it took to leave a familiar place for an unfamiliar place, to embark on a new career and to move to a place where I knew exactly two people—my grandparents.
The point is — and there is a point — they say that old is new again. Sometimes we forego new things, and keep the worn and used, to remind us of where we came from … and how far the journey, and maybe even why we took it in the first place.
Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.
