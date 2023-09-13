Worn and used is not always a bad thing. Once in a while it’s fine to be worn and used; even nicked or scratched.

Take, for example, a saddle. A new saddle, with its shiny, sweet-leather smell and buttery-leather feel, is a thing of beauty. However, consider an old saddle and the tales it can tell through its nicks and scrapes, the stories of the trails it’s been on, the mountains it’s been over, the horses it’s been on, and the stories hidden in the smell of the sweat in the saddle — both human and horse. It may even have been handed down generation after generation.

———

Ann Bloom lives in Enterprise and worked for the OSU Extension Service for 18 years as a nutrition educator before recently retiring. She studied journalism and education at Washington State University.

