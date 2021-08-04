JOSEPH — An in-person course exploring the connection of art and flower design — while drinking wine — will take place at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph in August.
Preregistration is required by Aug. 18. The class, which costs $45, will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 21.
Instructor Dawn Highberger will lead participants in an evening of playing with flowers, drinking wine and exploring their connection to art.
Participants are asked to bring nippers and their favorite wine, or some scissors for cutting stems and some wine to share. Mason jars, wine and vases will be provided, along with flowers — and some wine.
This class will focus on late-summer flowers and a little bit on drinking wine. Every student’s bouquet will be different.
For everyone’s health and safety, masks will be required while not drinking wine.
To sign up, visit https://josephy.org/event/wine-flower-arranging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.