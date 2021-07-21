JOSEPH — A reenactment of the 1896 robbery of the First Bank of Joseph will take place Saturday, July 31, following the Chief Joseph Days Parade at the Wallowa County Museum in Joseph, according to a press release.
The museum is located at 110 S. Main St. in the former bank building. The robbery took place Oct. 1, 1896, according to Chieftain files.
The museum has gone through numerous changes in the past year, according to Jude Graham, of the Joseph Chamber of Commerce. In addition to the return of the robbery reenactment, new displays are on hand and the museum’s entire collection is being digitized for research purposes. The Stangel Bison Ranch of Enterprise donated a bison skull and hide for the museum’s Nez Perce exhibit.
Also at the museum will be a display of Chief Joseph Days memorabilia to mark the 75th anniversary of the rodeo.
The museum board and volunteers also are making their famous pies to sell on the Saturday of the Wallowa Mountain Cruise in Joseph Aug 28.
