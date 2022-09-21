ENTERPRISE — It was a record-setting evening for Wallowa Resources at its 14th annual Barn Dance and Auction held at the Blue Barn in Joseph on Saturday, Aug. 27.
This year’s sold-out event, the first in-person Barn Dance gathering in over three years, raised just shy of $100,000 to support Wallowa Resources youth education, land and water stewardship and rural economic development programs in Wallowa County and across Northeastern Oregon.
The Barn Dance also provided an opportunity for Jane Dunn and Katy Nesbitt to announce the 2022 Bruce Dunn Scholarship Fund award recipients, which is annually awarded to Wallowa County high school graduates who will be pursuing studies in natural resources.
This year’s recipients were Ian Goodrich, Catherine Ziegler and Ellyse Tingelstad.
Over 200 guests participated in the live auction of items and adventures donated by local businesses and artists, enjoyed a locally sourced meal from Apple Flat Catering and drinks provided by M.Crow and Terminal Gravity Brewing with the support of Jim and Julie Zacharias, then danced the night away to music by Highway 82.
The event and all contributions help to further accelerate and scale Wallowa Resource’s nationally recognized stewardship economy model and support its mission of creating strong rural economies and healthy landscapes through land stewardship, education and job creation.
For more information, contact Talia Filipek, communications manager, at 541-426-8053 ext. 48.
