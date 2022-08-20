WALLOWA — The grand opening of the new bicycle playground in Wallowa is to be held on schedule Saturday, Aug. 27 at 207 W. 2nd St., behind the Wallowa Schools, despite the hail storm that pummeled the town, according to Ron Pickens of Building Healthy Families.

The event, which is to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature guest motivational speaker Bobby Jones. Food will be available, as hamburgers and hot dogs are grilled and vouchers are offered for snow cones, Pickens said Wednesday, Aug. 17.

