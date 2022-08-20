Workers from the American Ramp Co. were hard at it moving pieces of the new bicycle playground at Wallowa into place Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The playground is scheduled to have a grand opening Saturday, Aug. 27.
The metal on the roof of the picnic shelter at the new bicycle playground in Wallowa sustained minor damage in the Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, hail storm, but nothing significant, said Ron Pickens of Building Healthy Families. The grand opening of the playground will go on as scheduled Aug. 27.
Workers from the American Ramp Co. were hard at it moving pieces of the new bicycle playground at Wallowa into place Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The playground is scheduled to have a grand opening Saturday, Aug. 27.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
The metal on the roof of the picnic shelter at the new bicycle playground in Wallowa sustained minor damage in the Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, hail storm, but nothing significant, said Ron Pickens of Building Healthy Families. The grand opening of the playground will go on as scheduled Aug. 27.
Ron Pickens/Contributed Photo
This graphic shows what the planned bicycle playground is intended to look like Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, when the grand opening of the project is held behind the Wallowa School.
WALLOWA — The grand opening of the new bicycle playground in Wallowa is to be held on schedule Saturday, Aug. 27 at 207 W. 2nd St., behind the Wallowa Schools, despite the hail storm that pummeled the town, according to Ron Pickens of Building Healthy Families.
The event, which is to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature guest motivational speaker Bobby Jones. Food will be available, as hamburgers and hot dogs are grilled and vouchers are offered for snow cones, Pickens said Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Eight mountain bicycles and 10 skateboards will be raffled throughout the day, he said.
The hail storm did minimal damage to the tin roof on the picnic shelter at the park, but nothing significant. Pickens said.
“I’m thankful it didn’t set back the grand opening,” he said. “Any damage was kind of small scale in the picture of what happened here that week.”
“We know that the benefits of physical activity for children, especially in underserved areas like Wallowa, can contribute to better mental health, individual empowerment and a more inclusive community,” said Ron Pickens, of Building Healthy Families. Pickens was the driving force not only for the Wallowa project, but also last summer’s refurbishment of the skate park in Enterprise.
He said there’s still a bit of work to be done, as kids will be painting a portable toilet donated by Rahn Disposal and building a fence Aug. 19.
“I just had a kid sanding and staining some timber,” he said.
Pickens said his personal experience shows the high value such a project can mean for kids.
“I experienced this firsthand for myself as a child, when I found a positive outlet in recreational sports like biking and skateboarding,” he said. “That’s one reason I was so passionate about this project. I can’t wait to see all the good things it will bring to the community, and am so thankful for all the support we’ve received to make it possible.”
Students from Wallowa County were engaged in the entire process of building the park, from conducting pre-construction community surveys to grassroots fundraising and from speaking at City Council meetings to designing and constructing the park itself, Pickens said. A youth art contest was held to select the new logo for the park. The park was built on a lot occupied by an unused tennis court on Wallowa School District lands.
The approximately $270,000-project was paid for with donations from a wide variety of groups and individuals, including the Roundhouse Foundation, the Ford Family Foundation, the Autzen Foundation and the Oregon Community Foundation-Trail Blazers Foundation Fund.
Fundraisers included a drawing for barbecue, a silent auction, a raffle for time on the Minam River and selling hats and T-shirts.
“We were so impressed with this project and the leadership that the young people of Wallowa County showed to make it happen,” said Erin Borla, executive director of the Roundhouse Foundation. “Building Healthy Families inspired their students and supported the learning of employable skills while leading this project through all phases: planning, design, fundraising and assisting with the construction. This local project also helps to make recreation opportunities accessible for families in this rural county while thinking creatively about a unique space in their community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.