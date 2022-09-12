ENTERPRISE — The Oregon Friendly Driver course was brought to Wallowa County on Thursday, Sept. 8, to provide instruction on how motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians can safely share the road, according to a press release.

The event was a partnership between the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club and Commute Options and held at Toma’s, the release stated.

