WALLOWA — The finish line is in sight in efforts to raise money to build a bicycle playground in Wallowa, with those behind the project having raised about 93% of the estimated $329,500 needed, Ron Pickens said Friday, May 6.
“The biggest thing right now is we have two foundations that have recommended we use their funds as a matching opportunity within the community,” Pickens said.
He said the Reser Family Foundation has pledged a match of $12,000 and the Roundhouse Foundation has pledge $10,000, in addition to the $15,000 Roundhouse already has given. Added to the approximately $306,000 already acquired, the two pledges will take the project’s funding over the top of what is needed, he said. The final payment to the American Ramp Co., which is building the park, is due in early July, Pickens said.
A teacher at the Wallowa County Alternative School, Pickens works at Building Healthy Families in Enterprise. He was instrumental in last year’s refurbishment of the skate park in Enterprise. But he’s long had a desire to have a similar facility in Wallowa since transportation to Enterprise is difficult for youths.
The promised matching funds also would help build a fund that could go toward maintenance costs and the rising cost of materials.
“Within the past three weeks, the price (of materials) has already jumped,” Pickens said. “We want to make sure we have a little extra in our coffers.”
For example, he said, a bicycle-repair station, such as was installed at the Enterprise skate park, had been priced at about $2,000. It’s now up to $2,300-2,400.
Such a station would allow an individual put their bike on a rack and use tools available for minor repairs. It also includes an air pump to inflate tires.
Pickens said a recent fundraising venture was successful, when the organizers of the playground project held a raffle for a flight in and breakfast for two at the Minam River Lodge. Courtney Lyman of Enterprise won the raffle.
Coming up Pickens said he plans to make a presentation at the May 18 meeting of the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners. On May 4, the commissioners expressed interest in supporting the playground — possibly even financially — but said they would like more information on the project.
Some of the commissioners and spectators were unclear on the difference between the Wallowa project, a proposed trail-with-rails project between Elgin and Joseph, the Enterprise skate park and a pump track proposed for Enterprise. Of the latter two, the first exists and the latter is still in the planning stages.
Pickens said he has scheduled a grand opening of the Wallowa playground for Saturday, Aug. 20. Although the itinerary is still to be finalized, he hopes to have BMX stunt riders and motivational speakers there.
