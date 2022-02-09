WALLOWA — The supporters of the Wallowa Bicycle Playground project have about half of their funding committed and are working on a variety of fundraisers to acquire the rest, said chief proponent Ron Pickens.
“We’ve got a lot of great forward momentum,” he said Thursday, Feb. 3.
Pickens, a prevention coordinator and alternative school with Building Healthy Families in Enterprise, spearheaded last year’s project to refurbish the Enterprise Skate Park. Since then, he became interested in seeing a similar project built in Wallowa, where he lives.
The project is expected to accommodate bikes, scooters, roller blades and skateboards in a colorful space that kids can play in, Pickens said.
He approached the Wallowa City Council and received its support — and a donation of $1,000 — Nov. 16.
The playground is planned for a site owned by the Wallowa School District and he has received approval from the district and support from the city.
The project is budgeted for about $200,000, Pickens said. He is now working on several projects to raise money for the bike playground, most of which include raffles.
• Two bicycles have been donated by a local individual who purchased them in La Grande — a Trek 820 and a Precaliber 20. Raffle tickets for the bikes cost $3 for one, $5 for two or $10 for four. The drawing for the bicycles will be held in April.
• A raffle for a plane ride to the Minam River Lodge for a breakfast for two goes for $25 per ticket. That drawing will be May 4.
• A Traeger barbecue that was donated by Ace Hardware in Enterprise also is up for a raffle. Those raffle tickets cost $3 for one, $5 for two or $10 for four. The drawing will be March 17.
• Sales of caps with “Wallowa Bicycle Playground Project” and the project’s logo emblazoned on it go for $20. The logo was designed by students at Wallowa and at the Alternative School and also will appear on sweatshirts and a sign at the park.
Pickens said the plan is to have students do the actual drawing in the raffles.
Donations to support the project or to purchase raffle tickets can be made by contacting Pickens at Building Healthy Families at 541-426-9411 or via email at rpickens@oregonbhf.org.
Pickens said that beginning in early March, he plans to start working with youths in Wallowa on more fundraisers.
He said he hopes to see the playground opened by the end of August.
“Our game plan is to continue to receive donations up until the park opens, but we hope to have all of it secured by mid-May,” he said. “We’ve got great traction, but still we’ve got to make some headway.”
