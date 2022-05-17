WALLOWA — The bicycle playground planned for Wallowa received another financial boost when Pacific Power and Light announced Thursday, May 12, that it will donate to the project, according to a press release.
Ron Pickens, of Building Healthy Families in Enterprise, said PP&L’s donation — which was made to BHF — amounted to $3,000. Pickens, who spearheaded the refurbishment last year of the skate park in Enterprise, has been behind the Wallowa project, too.
He said the donation brings the project to 93% of its funding goal of $329,500.
Pickens said earlier this month that the final payment to the American Ramp Co., which is building the park, is due in early July.
Pickens said the playground, which will be located across a side street from the Wallowa School, is targeted to open Saturday, Aug. 20.
The PP&L donation for the bicycle playground was one of two made to Eastern Oregon organizations. The other donation went to Made to Thrive to promote mental and physical wellness for low-income youths in rural Eastern Oregon by providing access to enriching sports, adventure activities, music and art programs, the release stated.
As part of its quarterly grant-giving, the Pacific Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of PP&L, has announced $314,952 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves. These safety and wellness grants are one of four grant cycles offered by the foundation year after year.
“We’re proud to collaborate with our communities to build a strong, resilient future together,” said Lori Wyman, PP&L’s regional business manager for Eastern Oregon. “These organizations are our local heroes — working tirelessly to deliver safety, health and wellness programs to neighbors in our communities, and we’re honored to support their work.”
