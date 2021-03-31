JOSEPH — A copy of The Yellow House: A Memoir by Sarah M. Broom is being offered to those interested at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, according to a press release.
The book costs $17, but Book Group members get a 15% discount. Anyone can become a member, the release stated.
It’s part of the center's Book Group, which meets regularly to discuss various books.
In 1961, Broom's mother, Ivory Mae, bought a shotgun house — a narrow rectangular domestic residence — in the then-promising neighborhood of New Orleans East and built her world inside of it. It was the height of the Space Race and the neighborhood was home to a major NASA plant. The post-World War II optimism seemed assured. The widowed Ivory Mae married Sarah's father, Simon Broom, and their combined family would eventually number 12 children. After Simon died — six months after Sarah's birth — The Yellow House would become Ivory Mae's 13th and most unruly child.
To read more, visit https://library.josephy.org/book-group/.
