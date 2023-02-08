ENTERPRISE — Are you looking for an evening of fun and socializing, that includes a good home-cooked meal and also benefits a good cause? Then look no further than Cloverleaf Hall on Sunday, Feb. 19, when 4-H and the Hurricane Creek Grange are hosting a box dinner social.
The auction starts at 5:30 p.m., with box check-in at 4 p.m.
If you’ve never attended a box social or heard of one, this is how it works: find a container — a “box” can be anything from a basket to a cooler. Then, decorate the box container in any way you wish and fill it with a dinner of your choosing. The dinner should be able to remain at room temperature for two and a half hours. Then, take it to the Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St. in Enterprise, where it will be auctioned off to the highest bidder. Bidders then have dinner with their friends and family.
The fun part is, one doesn’t know what is in the box dinner until it is opened.
The funds raised benefit 4-H members for expenses incurred for travel to competitions, awards and other events.
Debi Warnock, 4-H/family and community health agent for Oregon State University Extension Service, said this is the third time the box dinner social has occurred. The last time was in 2019, but was canceled afterward due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the last time the event was held, “about 100 people were there, so a good turnout.”
Types of box meals run the gamut of tacos to pizza, wrap sandwiches to elk steak and mashed potatoes.
She estimated the event can bring in as much as $3,000.
Prices for auctioned meals can range from $30-$80.
There is also a dessert auction.
Warnock was quick to point out that a person doesn’t have to bring a box dinner to participate. They can come to the social and bid on a dinner.
The auctioneer for the event is Randall Eschler. Katie Taylor, a member of the 4-H Leaders’ Association Executive Board, is helping the Grange coordinate the event.
Warnock said, “it’s all about a night of socializing and just having fun.”
