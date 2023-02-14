ENTERPRISE — The Box Social fundraiser at Cloverleaf Hall, Sunday, Feb. 19 hosted by Hurricane Creek Grange for the 4-H program in Wallowa County is certainly not a new event.
The Grange hosted a similar event in 2018 and another one in 2019 before COVID-19 closed everything.
However, as the Grange has been reviewing its past history in preparation for a centennial celebration on Saturday, Feb. 18, it was discovered that a similar fundraiser had been held during the Grange’s first year. The event was called a “Basket Social” at the time, and was held in December 1923 at the Hurricane Creek School, where Hurricane Creek Grange held its meetings until the current Grange Hall was constructed in 1924.
The social was well-attended and had a splendid program, with 44 baskets sold raising $115.85. The top basket sold for $5.50.
Sunday’s Box Social is open to everyone who wishes to support the Wallowa County 4-Hers. Of course, expect to pay higher prices Sunday than you would have in 1923. All proceeds will be donated by the Grange to the Wallowa County 4-H Leader’s Association.
David McBride, longtime Grange member and organizer, said that members historically had dances and maintained the hall for community use.
“The Grange originally started its focus on rural communities and supporting agriculture, but nowadays each community grange strives to serve the need of the community it is in,” he said. He said that the Hurricane Creek Grange has a few descendants of the original charter members.
Dinners for the box social may be checked in between 4 and 5 p.m. with the auction beginning at 5:30. There will also be a dessert auction. Cloverleaf Hall is at 600 NW First St. in Enterprise.
