The grand marshals of this year’s Chief Joseph Days Rodeo sit in the grandstands at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena on Saturday, July 15, 2023. In back is Max Prout. In front, from left, are Karen and Gary Prout.
Here's the view those sitting in the new VIP buildings will get at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena in Joseph during this year's Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.
JOSEPH — There’s a wealth of experience accumulated in this year’s Chief Joseph Days grand marshals — and not just in the knowhow to drive a stagecoach, though that certainly comes with it.
“We also got involved because our uncle, Wick Prout, was involved in starting the first rodeo in 1946 — actually, it was 1945 when he came out of the Army,” said Max Prout, who with his brother Gary and Gary’s wife, Karen, are the threesome who will marshal the rodeo. “Our family’s been involved in this for the last 76 years.”
“Karen’s dad was the arena director for a lot of years and she was (CJD) queen in 1966,” Gary said.
Her dad was Gordon Quinn.
“So she would spend a lot of time around here, too,” Gary said.
VolunteerismIt was volunteerism that kept the Prouts often on the grounds.
“We spend a month or two every summer working on the rodeo grounds,” Gary Prout said. “They come down at night, most of the people, when it gets close to the show and get it all prepped. We try to do something substantial every year.”
Although they all grew up in the Joseph area, Gary and Karen now live in Pendleton.
“Our great-grandfather came in here in 1881,” Max said.
Gary noted how they all got started volunteering at an early age.
“We’ve been involved a long time,” he said. “We were involved in Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts and worked around the arena, picking up cans and beer bottles — they were a penny apiece in those days and there were a lot of them under the stands. We picked those up. Our scoutmaster (Gene Boswell) kept us pretty busy.”
“I’m a snowbird; I come back for the summers and I go to Arizona for the winters,” Max said.
Gary always was the stagecoach driver.
“We did that for about 12 years,” he said. “I drove the team; it was fun.”
After they each did a hitch in the military, it was back to Joseph.
“We got involved with Dave Turner with the stagecoach,” Gary said. “We did that for about 10 years. He needed help and we were around.”
“Then, he (Turner) decided to give it up so I took it over,” he said. “We got a new team and I went out and got Max and said, ‘You’re going to have to come help me’ and he says, ‘What do I know about horses?’”
But Max doesn’t drive.
“I just double-check the harness and stuff when they put it on,” he said. “My job was as the header; if they decide to break loose, I was supposed to get off the coach and stop them. I don’t know how you stop some 2,000-3,000-pound horses if they want to run, but I get it done.”
Then there was the new team to power the stagecoach.
“When he called me to come in with that new team, we had nine days before Chief Joseph Days and the parade and everything,” Max said. “We brought them down here and harnessed them and worked with them, got them on the streets. In nine days, they were a good team.”
Major projectsThe Prouts try to accomplish major projects to improve the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena each year.
When new restrooms were needed on the Thunder Room, the board turned to the Prouts. The brothers installed the partitions in the restrooms and people were so impressed, they thought the Prouts did the entire job.
But they were just a couple of many involved.
Two years ago, they helped to expand the beer garden.
“So this year, we decided to build the buildings and next year we intend to expand it a little more,” Gary said.
He was referring to VIP buildings near the beer garden at the west end of the arena. Spectators can pay a premium to use one of three VIP buildings.
“A group of people can use a little building and be provided with food and drinks and get some preferential treatment,” Gary said. “People spend more time in the beer garden.”
True to form, the VIP buildings are done in a Western motif to resemble an Old West town.
The plan is to put a bar out in the sun or back in the shade. Because people inside the VIP buildings can’t see the scoreboard, a television will offer a live feed from the scoreboard.
