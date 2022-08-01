JOSEPH — Caleb McMillan of Soap Lake, Washington, was named the winner of this year’s Harley Tucker Rodeo Series Award at the conclusion of the 76th Chief Joseph Days Rodeo on Saturday evening, July 30, at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena in Joseph.

McMillan, in his first win of the award, won $3,000 and a silver belt buckle for the honor. Two more wins and he has a chance at an accumulative fund that goes up $1,000 each year, Allison France, rodeo secretary, said Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.