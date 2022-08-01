JOSEPH — Caleb McMillan of Soap Lake, Washington, was named the winner of this year’s Harley Tucker Rodeo Series Award at the conclusion of the 76th Chief Joseph Days Rodeo on Saturday evening, July 30, at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena in Joseph.
McMillan, in his first win of the award, won $3,000 and a silver belt buckle for the honor. Two more wins and he has a chance at an accumulative fund that goes up $1,000 each year, Allison France, rodeo secretary, said Monday.
The series award goes to the contestant achieving the highest accumulative scores at the Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in Union, the St. Paul Rodeo in St. Paul, the Elgin Stampede in Elgin and Chief Joseph Days in Joseph.
McMillan won with 15½ points, which none of the contestants Saturday was able to match. He is a multiple-event contestant, competing in bull riding, tie-down roping and steer wrestling.
Taylor Santos was awarded the title — and buckle — for all-around cowboy Saturday, July 30, at the conclusion of the four-day 2022 Chief Joseph Days Rodeo.
The 27-year-old Santos from Colorado Springs, Colorado, won a total of $322 in tie-down roping and steer roping, according to the website of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
The total payoff for the rodeo was $126,998.
Other CJD results were:
• Bareback riding: 1. Taylor Broussard, 80 points on Four Star Rodeo's Hillbilly, $2,431; 2. Mason Stuller, 78, $1,864; 3. Trenten Montero, 76.5, $1,377; 4. (tie) DJ Johnson and Dylan Riggins, 75, $729 each; 6. Wyatt Wood, 73, $405; 7. Austin Foss, 72, $324; 8. (tie) Rylee Heath, Clay Stone and Mat Turner, 71, $81 each.
• Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Blake Knowles, 4.3 seconds, $1,090; 2. (tie) Logan Kenline, Mike McGinn and Colin Wolfe, 4.6, $714 each; 5. Chance Gartner, 4.8, $338; 6. Dalton Massey, 4.9, $188. Second round: 1. Chance Gartner, 3.3 seconds, $1,090; 2. Mike McGinn, 3.8, $902; 3. Tanner Brunner, 4.4, $714; 4. Logan Kenline, 4.9, $526; 5. Tyke Kipp, 5.0, $338; 6. Justin Kimsey, 5.1, $188. Average: 1. Chance Gartner, 8.1 seconds on two head, $1,636; 2. Mike McGinn, 8.4, $1,354; 3. Tanner Brunner, 9.4, $1,072; 4. Logan Kenline, 9.5, $790; 5. Colin Wolfe, 10.0, $508; 6. Dalton Massey, 11.6, $282.
• Team roping: First round: 1. Jack Graham/Matt Williams, 4.9 seconds, $1,550 each; 2. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 5.3, $1,283; 3. Zach Kilgus/Jake Edwards, 5.5, $1,015; 4. (tie) Dayton Stafford/Cully Stafford and Marcus Theriot/Cole Curry, 5.6, $615 each; 6. Jerad McFarlane/Taylor Duby, 5.9, $267. Second round: 1. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 3.6 seconds, $1,550 each; 2. Kolton Schmidt/Cole Davison, 4.6, $1,283; 3. Bryan Reay/Brent Falon, 4.7, $1,015; 4. Jake Cooper/Sid Sporer, 4.9, $748; 5. Zach Kilgus/Jake Edwards, 5.5, $481; 6. Mel Coleman/Tio Simmons, 5.7, $267. Average: 1. Zach Kilgus/Jake Edwards, 11.0 seconds on two head, $2,325 each; 2. Jake Stanley/Bucky Campbell, 12.7, $1,924; 3. Dillon Holyfield/Daxton Jim, 13.2, $1,523; 4. Tyler Wade/Trey Yates, 15.3, $1,122; 5. Bryan Reay/Brent Falon, 15.6, $722; 6. Houston Hull/Joey Bergevin, 18.2, $401.
• Saddle bronc riding: 1. Shorty Garrett, 87 points on Western Rodeos' Jet Liner, $2,812; 2. Kade Bruno, 85, $2,156; 3. Sam Harper, 83.5, $1,593; 4. (tie) Josh Davison and Isaac Diaz, 81, $843 each; 6. Joe Harper, 79, $469; 7. (tie) Mitch Pollock and Kai Rockhill, 76, $328 each.
• Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Jared Parke, 8.8 seconds, $1,643; 2. Michael Otero, 8.9, $1,429; 3. Kass Kayser, 9.1, $1,214; 4. Trenton Smith, 9.3, $1,000; 5. Brayden Roe, 9.5, $786; 6. (tie) Rial Engelhart and Brad Goodrich, 9.6, $464 each; 8. Lucas Potter, 9.9, $143. Second round: 1. Kason Dyer, 8.9 seconds, $1,643; 2. Clayton Hansen, 9.2, $1,429; 3. Westyn Hughes, 9.6, $1,214; 4. (tie) Justin Parke and Garrett Robinson, 9.7, $893 each; 6. Kass Kayser, 9.8, $572; 7. (tie) Brayden Roe and Brey Yore, 9.9, $250 each. Average: 1. Kass Kayser, 18.9 seconds on two head, $2,465; 2. (tie) Clayton Hansen and Brayden Roe, 19.4, $1,982 each; 4. Trenton Smith, 20.2, $1,500; 5. Michael Otero, 20.5, $1,179; 6. Westyn Hughes, 20.7, $857; 7. Rial Engelhart, 20.9, $536; 8. Taylor Santos, 21.4, $214.
• Barrel racing: 1. Cheyenne Allan, 17.15 seconds, $2,722; 2. Bailey Cline, 17.36, $2,314; 3. Kacey Gartner, 17.39, $1,906; 4. Rainy Robinson, 17.43, $1,633; 5. Coti Fuller, 17.51, $1,361; 6. Teri Bangart, 17.56, $953; 7. (tie) Jacee Currin, Kaycie Kayser and Jessica Lewis, 17.62, $567 each; 10. Arley Hughes, 17.65, $408; 11. Carlee Otero, 17.67, $340; 12. Pamela Coker, 17.69, $272.
• Steer roping: First round: 1. Dave Inman, 15.6 seconds, $861; 2. Roger Nonella, 19.6, $645; 3. Gabe Richardson, 20.8, $430; 4. Ky Rosenberg, 21.7, $215. Second round: 1. Jason Stewart, 11.5 seconds, $861; 2. Brian Garr, 13.3, $645; 3. Pake Sorey, 13.5, $430; 4. (tie) Roger Nonella and Taylor Santos, 16.6, $108 each. Third round: 1. Tom Sorey, 13.8 seconds, $861; 2. Chancey Hamilton, 16.3, $645; 3. Ivan Bigsby, 19.8, $430; 4. Howdy McGinn, 20.5, $215. Average: 1. Troy Murray, 64.2 seconds on three head, $1,291; 2. Gabe Richardson, 66.7, $968; 3. Roger Nonella, 36.2 on two head, $645; 4. Chancey Hamilton, 37.4, $323.
• Bull riding: * 1. Derek Kolbaba, 82 points on Four Star Rodeo's Tiger Bomb, $9,954; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
The stock contractors for the rodeo were Western Rodeo, Four Star Rodeo and Three Hills Rodeo. The rodeo secretary was Allison France. Officials included Steven Birnie, Monty Van Komen and Terry Carlon. Timers were Diana Alexander and Natalie Lundell. The announcer was Jody Carper. The specialty act was clown/barrel man John Harrison. Bullfighters were Chuck Swisher and Nathan Harp. The flankman was Drew Blessinger. Pickup men were Mitch Coleman and Jared Groene. The music director was Drew Taylor. Photographers were Ashley Kendall-Wilson and Bill Lawless.
