THURSDAY, MAY 9
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Mother’s Day Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital lobby. Hospital Auxiliary fundraiser. See’s candy!
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Library Story Times: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
Fungi – Environmental Stewards in a Changing Climate: 7 p.m. Wallowology. Free evening presentation by Tristan Woodsmith, Education & Outreach Coordinator, Fungi Perfecti.
FRIDAY, MAY 10
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Workshop: Oyster Mushroom Kit: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wallowology. Presented by Tristan Woodsmith. $25 fee, register at 541-263-1663 or wallowology.org.
Parent/Child Playgroups: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
Restorative Yoga: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Lower Valley Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
Pie Social/Open House: Following lunch at the Wallowa Senior Center, in celebration of Older Americans Month. Free bus service to and from the Wallowa meal site for all seniors during the month of May!
SATURDAY, MAY 11
All You Can Eat Pancake Breakfast: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. $8 per person. There will also be a plant give-away and seed sharing.
Enterprise Cemetery Groom the Grounds Day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enterprise Cemetery spring clean-up day. Bring gloves, rakes, weeding tools, gas operated weed eaters and meet/sign-in at the office/tool house. Cookies and chilled water provided. For info call Sondra Lozier at 541-263-0104 or Jim Butner at 541-426-3787.
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
Lower Valley Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
SUNDAY, MAY 12
Lower Valley Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
Bingo: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, MAY 13
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. HYPERLINK "mailto:classes@josephy.org" classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Adoption and Training of Wild Mustangs and Burros Class: 7 p.m. WC Humane Society Information Center, 104 N. River St., Enterprise. Dawn Medley-Fowler is the speaker, sponsored by the Humane Society. Free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, MAY 14
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 15
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Blood Pressure Clinic: 11 a.m. Community Connection, Enterprise.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. HYPERLINK "mailto:classes@josephy.org" classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
