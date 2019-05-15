THURSDAY, MAY 16
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 5:15 a.m. The Vault in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Library Story Times: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Enterprise City Library. Parents and children 0-5. Circle time, story-time and activity at the Library.
Tai Chi: 11 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Transportation Advisory Council Meeting: 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Open to the public; input, comments and questions concerning public transportation are welcome.
Wallowa County Chess Club: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Tourists and players of all levels are welcome.
Daddy-Daughter Dance: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. EHS gym, on the wrestling deck. Sponsored by Enterprise FCCLA members. $15 for dad and one daughter; $20 for more than one
daughter. Tickets at the door. Photo booth, refreshments & snacks provided.
FRIDAY, MAY 17
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Parent/Child Playgroups: 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Building Healthy Families. Targeting parents and children 0-5. Songs, stories, snacks and activities focusing on developing kindergarten readiness skills.
Restorative Yoga: 9:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Above the Lostine Tavern in Lostine. A gentle style of yoga. Instructor: Esther Petrocine. salutationsstudio.com
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Lower Valley Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
Pie Social/Open House: Following lunch at the Enterprise Senior Center, in celebration of Older Americans Month. Free bus service to and from the Enterprise meal site for all seniors during the month of May!
SATURDAY, MAY 18
Enterprise Cemetery Groom the Grounds Day: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enterprise Cemetery spring clean-up day. Bring gloves, rakes, weeding tools, gas operated weed eaters and meet/sign-in at the office/tool house. Cookies and chilled water provided. For info call Sondra Lozier at 541-263-0104 or Jim Butner at 541-426-3787.
Zumba Gold: 9 a.m. 30 minute seated class; 9:30 a.m. standing class. Enterprise Senior Center. A fitness class for seniors that combines Latin dance music with fitness moves. A doctor’s note releasing you to participate in Zumba Gold is required. Call Becky McAuliffe for info at 541-263-0224.
Lower Valley Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
SUNDAY, MAY 19
Lower Valley Farmers Market: Noon to 6 p.m. Held indoors, on Main Street, across from Wallowa Food City in Wallowa. Produce, eggs, grass fed beef, handcrafted items.
Bingo: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise.
MONDAY, MAY 20
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Adult Clay: 9 a.m. to noon. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
TUESDAY, MAY 21
Pilates in Wallowa: 9 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
Legal Aid Services: Starting at 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center. Free legal consultations for low income people and senior citizens. Call 1-800-843-1115, ext. 201 for an appointment.
Sewing Group: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, 204 E. 2nd St., Wallowa. Sponsored by Community Connection.
Tai Chi: 9 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
Diabetes Clinic: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WeCARE CAREGIVERS’ SUPPORT MEETING: 3 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, radiology conference room. Call Kathy Taylor at 805-798-4530 for info.
Gentle Yoga: 4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Ideal for beginners, people with injuries, pregnant women, new mothers or anyone seeking a calming, therapeutic practice. The Place, Joseph. Esther Petrocine.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
Zumba: 6:30 a.m. The Place, Joseph. No experience needed. Instructor: Tammi Chapman.
Food Giveaway: 11:30 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center in Wallowa, 11 a.m. Enterprise Senior Center and noon at The Place in Joseph. Sponsored by Wallowa Fresh Food Alliance. Perishable food available.
Rotary Club of Wallowa County: Noon, St. Katherine Catholic Church, 301 E. Garfield St., Enterprise. Public is invited.
Adult Clay: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $65 for first class, $20 each class after. classes@josephy.org or 971-303-2987.
Kickboxing Fitness Class: 6:15 p.m. Oddfellows Hall in Enterprise. Hurricane Point Fitness. No experience necessary. Certified instructors. 541-398-2131.
Yoga Rotation: 6:30 p.m. The Place in Joseph. Classes vary from week to week. salutationsstudio.com
