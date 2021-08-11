JOSEPH — There’s a new call to artists from the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture: The Little Works Exhibition.
For this exhibit, the center is asking for little works of any 2D or 3D media that fit into an imaginary 7-inch-by-7-inch-by-7-inch box.
Frames, stands and/or all other presentation hardware are included in the space limitation.
All works must be for sale.
To submit works for consideration, email images to exhibits@josephy.org and use “Little Works” in the subject line.
Include title, medium, dimensions, year completed and price for each piece submitted.
The deadline for submissions is midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 31.
The exhibit will be displayed Oct. 6 through Nov. 22, with an opening reception from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 8.
Works must be delivered to the center by Sept. 20–30.
— Chieftain staff
