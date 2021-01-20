JOSEPH —The annual women's exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture has issued a call to artists that has been extended to Jan. 24 at midnight for its exhibit “Motherhood.”
The exhibit is intended to focus on the spiritual, psychic, visceral and transformative relationship between a mother and child.
The exhibit will be shown from Feb. 26 to April 6.
Anyone interested is urged to email submissions to coordinator@josephy.org. All artwork is welcome.
For more details, call 541-432-0505 or follow the link https://josephy.org/event/call-to-artists-motherhood-exhibit-submissions-due.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.