JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture invites artists to submit original works of art for inclusion in the 39th annual Wallowa Valley Festival of Arts.
The application deadline is Aug. 1. All artwork must be submitted through the online site at callforentry.org. Acceptance emails will be sent Aug. 9-13. For more information and for the prospectus visit www.josephy.org/festival-of-the-arts.
The festival is the largest juried fine art exhibition in Eastern Oregon, featuring representational realism as well as contemporary art from the Pacific Northwest and beyond.
This year’s festival — which includes an opening reception, a fine arts show, a quick draw, a silent auction, the Joseph Gallery Walk and live music — will be held Sept. 17-19.
Leading up to the weekend, the Center will offer art workshops for local and visiting artists, as well as an En Plein Air Competition from Sept. 11-17. The festivities will wrap up with a Sunday, Sept. 19, evening music concert held at the center.
The festival reflects the beauty, culture and traditions of the region through its arts and artists. Consistent with that intent, any subject, style, or medium within the categories listed below will be considered. Exhibition space is limited, so jurors will select pieces that are most appropriate for the venue and diverse audience.
The categories are:
• Sculpture.
• Painting.
• Drawing.
• Printmaking.
• Photography.
• Any three-dimensional work in wood, clay, stone, bronze, or other metal, oil, acrylic or watercolor.
• Pastel, pencil, graphite, charcoal, ink, or any combination thereof woodblock, engraving, etching, monoprint, aquatint, linotype, lithography, silkscreen or digital art prints.
• Any photograph that begins with the capture of the image through lens, including digitally-altered photography.
Accepted artists also are invited to enter one piece of art in the silent auction. An auction piece is not required as a condition to exhibit in the festival. For more details, please refer to the prospectus.
Dennis DeHart, a distinguished photographic artist and associate professor of art at Washington State University, will be this year’s festival judge. DeHart, who has exhibited broadly — including dozens of solo exhibitions — creates interdisciplinary projects that are informed by the connections and conflicts of the natural and cultural worlds. For more information about DeHart, please visit josephy.org.
For any questions regarding art submissions, contact the center at 541-432-0505, or coodrinator Cheryl Coughlan at 541-398-1294, director@josephy.org or Jeff Costello 510-390-2121 jeffcostello1234@yahoo.com.
