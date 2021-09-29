This altered digital photograph from 2020 is called Balsamroot and Wallowa Lake. It is an example of the kind of artwork being accepted in the upcoming Nature in the Abstract exhibit at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
JOSEPH — A “call to artists” is going out from the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph for an exhibit to be called Nature in the Abstract and held Jan. 7-Feb. 22, according to a press release.
Eligible media include photography, paintings, collage and 3-D including ceramic, fabric, metal and wood.
The entry deadline is Nov. 19. Artists will be informed of acceptance by Nov. 30.
An entry fee of $15 per piece will be charged for entries in the first two categories, and $10 per piece in the youth category paid to the Josephy Center. There is a limit of five entries per artist.
This is a juried show. The curators are Ellen Morris Bishop and Debbie Lind. According to the release, people usually observe nature as discrete, recognizable subjects: a mountain, a bird, a tree, a river, etc. But in reality, the view of nature is composed of textures, shapes, forms and colors. These telling patterns often are overlooked when viewing a familiar object or scene.
The center’s exhibit encourages artists to examine and reveal nature beyond the familiar, especially in a rapidly changing world.
Entries must depict a specific natural subject. The artwork may depict a real pattern in nature as it exists — for example, a macro-photo of the variegated colors and patterns of lichen — or may represent the artist’s interpretation of the subject through some form of abstraction, such as a painting that depicts the patterns of fall foliage as blends of colors, bands and stripes.
In either category, the viewer may not be able to identify the specific object or landscape, but is compelled to consider the patterns, forms and design.
Awards to be given include first, second and third place in all categories. Cash awards of $100, $50, $25 and ribbons will be given to each winner.
