JOSEPH — Four women from Tenderfoot Christian Fellowship in Joseph whose lives has been affected by cancer are starting a cancer-support group that will meet each Sunday afternoon at the Joseph Community Events Center.
The goal of the group, which will hold its first meeting June 26, is to help cancer patients, their families and friends get through the journey that is life with cancer on a day-by-day basis.
That’s why it’s called the Day by Day Cancer Peer Support Group.
The seed of prayer
It all started when Susan Poole, a 71-year-old who has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, asked for prayer during a church Bible-study meeting in November.
“Sue just brought this up as a prayer need and shared that she had a heart for this and for supporting these folks, so we ran with that,” said Rebecca Patton, another of the group’s founders, during a June 9 interview.
She has a unique vantage point when it comes to cancer locally, working at Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
Poole was impressed with how quickly plans for the support group were implemented.
“I couldn’t believe how fast this happened,” Poole said. “One of the things I’ve discovered on this journey is that the breast cancer group in Enterprise is the only one from Pendleton to Boise (Idaho) to offer families any support and offer patients any support,” Poole said. “In that same area, there is no comfort for the families who are doing the caretaking for cancer patients.”
While they recognize the value of the Wallowa Memorial Hospital Breast Cancer Support Group, its scope is limited.
“We wanted to take the opportunity to expand that to all cancers,” Patton said. “At the same time the peer-support group is meeting, we’re going to have a room for family members and caregivers to meet.”
Poole, Patton and Patton’s mother, Trina Rice, said the church is sponsoring the group, with a place to meet — they use the events center the same days the church rents it for services — and snacks, fliers, meals and volunteers to man a call list.
The fourth founder, Doneva Bolen, who lost her husband to pancreatic cancer, was unable to attend the interview.
“But she has been an integral part of this group,” Poole said.
Patton and Rice also have a direct connection to the disease. Rice’s husband — Patton’s father — was diagnosed, but had a happier outcome.
“My dad had a terminal cancer diagnosis that he miraculously recovered from more than a dozen years ago now,” she said. “He’s now cancer free.”
But that episode brought some stark realizations.
“From that experience, we have a heart for providing support for family members and caregivers of people with cancer,” Rice said. “It wasn’t until years later that I realized how her dad having cancer impacted her so deeply, and her sister as well.”
Losing one’s voice
Poole explained her own experience.
“Cancer takes away our voice,” she said. “I went through chemo and lost all my hair. I didn’t know the person in the mirror. You get sick. You get scared. You watch your family cry because they’re scared. It strips our voice. What a support group does, in this case, it is gives you that voice, it gives you that power back.”
The group aims to help patients and their caregivers on the journey that is cancer.
“It’s a crazy journey, … and I was so overwhelmed when I found out that the only support was the breast cancer group,” Poole said. “I thought, ‘How wonderful.’ I was able to take part in it. … They’re dedicated, wonderful folks. But there’s over 100 kinds of cancer. There isn’t a week that goes by in Wallowa County that somebody isn’t diagnosed with cancer. It hits us all.”
The women take part in a telephone help line, which Poole has been doing for some time already.
“The dragons come out at 2 in the morning when everybody’s asleep but they need somebody who understands what’s troubling them,” she said. “I talk a lot to a young woman who was just diagnosed with cervical cancer and she calls me at 1:30 because she’s in a panic and she’s scared and it’s night.”
Regaining that voice
Poole spoke highly of Wallowa County and the hospital’s oncology department.
“I have had better care at this hospital than I did in Portland,” she said. “I’ve never seen such a place that has such a giving heart as Wallowa County. ... So do I think this is a good spot? Yeah.”
Poole's son proved to be one of her earliest support persons.
After first being diagnosed, Poole made arrangements and prepared to die. That was in 2019.
"My son said, ‘Mom, why don’t you just live?’ ... Wise words and I did, and God has led me to such joy," she said. "I got that diagnosis and I was alone, and I don’t want anybody to go through that alone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.