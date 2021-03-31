JOSEPH — A class called Foundations in Ceramics for Beginners will be offered at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph from 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 19 to June 7, according to a press release.
Preregistration required by April 15. A cost of $195 is charged for the recurring event.
The in-person class will be taught by Pamela Beach, a ceramicist and instructor in the project-based clay-making journey. Students will learn the fundamentals of hand-building with lessons in design, texture and glazing. The class includes clay, glazes, firing and three open studio sessions, offered Saturdays, May 1, May 22, and June 12.
The class is for adults 18 years and older. No experience necessary.
For everyone’s health and safety, masks are required at all times.
