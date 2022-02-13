JOSEPH — Two ceramics classes will begin Feb. 24 at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, according to a press release.

Foundations of Ceramics for Beginners will be held from 10 a.m. to noon and Ceramics: Intermediate will run from 6-8 p.m. The classes run through April 21 and cost $195.

The beginners’ class focuses on the fundamentals of handbuilding in this eight-week session. It is for beginning students ages 18 and older.

The intermediate course is for students with clay making experience in the past few years, ages 18 and older.

They will be taught by Pamela Beach.

Three Saturday open studio sessions also will be held March 5, April 2 and 23 from 1-4 p.m. There is no class March 24.

Proof of COVID vaccination is required.

To register, visit https://josephy.org/event/ceramics-intermediate-2/2022-02-24.

