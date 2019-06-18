On Thursday, June 20, at 7 PM, the Wallowa City Library will present an American Experience film that documents the historic first American moon landing, 50 years ago. It includes previously unreleased videos and other information about Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s experiences and their historic saunter across the foreboding lunar surface. Admission is free. The hour-long film will be shown in the Wallowa City Hall’s meeting room.
“It was such a monumental event,” said librarian Debbie Lind. “It’s important that we remember it, and learn from it.” Lind worked hard to bring the film to Wallowa County. “I talked to the people in charge of distributing it. They were in Minneapolis. They said they only were providing it to places where the audience was 50 or more people. I didn’t want to sound snooty, but I said that this was a small town, and, well, it they didn’t think we deserved to see the film, they didn’t have to send it.” The DVD arrived in Lind’s mailbox this week.
