JOSEPH — Three young Wallowa County gals were selected and introduced as the 2022 Chief Joseph Days court Sunday, Sept. 19.
Bailey Vernam, Mia Salerno and Maggie Zacharias will compete in the spring to see who is queen and who are the princesses for next year’s Chief Joseph Days Rodeo. Their applications were reviewed and they were interviewed to get this far. They said they’ll do more interviews, public speaking, sell tickets — and display their skills as horsewomen in the spring before the queen is selected.
Vernam is the daughter of Shannon Vernam of Enterprise. She has previous rodeo royalty experience as a princess of the Elgin Stampede.
Zacharias, the daughter of Luke and Merilee Zacharias of Joseph, served previously as queen for the Elgin Stampede.
Salerno, the daughter of Damian and Kristan Salerno of Joseph, is in her first experience as a member of a rodeo court.
“I’m brand new,” she said.
The three were introduced during a thank-you dinner for volunteers who helped at this year’s 75th anniversary Chief Joseph Days, which ran July 27-Aug. 1. The dinner was held at the Thunder Room of the rodeo grounds.
A farewell was made to the outgoing court of Casidee Harrod, Brianna Micka and Destiny Wecks. They served the unique function of two years on the court — all as queens — since last year’s Chief Joseph Days was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Next year’s Chief Joseph Days will be July 26-31. The new court expects to serve just the usual one-year term.
“Unless something crazy happens,” Zacharias said.
Editor's note: This story had been updated with corrected information.
