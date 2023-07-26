CJD family fun photo

Chief Joseph Days in Joseph offers affordable fun for the entire family. Family Night at this year’s event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26.

 Chief Joseph Days/Contributed Photo

JOSEPH — If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this summer, but don’t want to bust your budget, head to scenic Joseph to enjoy six days of Western entertainment capped off by four nights of award-winning PRCA rodeo July 25-30.

Wednesday is Family Night, so kids 6 and under get in free, and with adult tickets under $20 it’s an affordable way to see this quintessentially American sport. All rodeos take place at the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena, just two blocks west of Main Street in Joseph.

