Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” are scheduled for Monday, May 1 at Wallowa School, with public performances set for the following Friday and Saturday.
WALLOWA — Auditions for a Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” will be held Monday, May 1, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Wallowa School Multipurpose Room, according to a press release.
There are roles for about 50-60 local students, kindergarten through 12th grade, in the production, which will be at the school at 315 E. First St., Wallowa.
Up to four students will be cast as assistant directors.
There is no guarantee that everyone who auditions will be cast in the play. Students wishing to audition must arrive by the scheduled starting time and stay for the entire two-hour session.
A detailed rehearsal schedule will be distributed at the conclusion of the audition. Cast members scheduled for the full four hours and 15 minutes will be asked to bring a sack lunch, dinner or snack to be eaten during the 15-minute break between sessions.
This is a group audition, so no advance preparation is necessary. Students should just be ready to come and have a good time.
The first rehearsal begins about 15 minutes after the audition and will end at 8:30 p.m.
Participants are urged to bring a meal/snack for the break between audition and rehearsal.
Rehearsals will be conducted every day from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Wallowa School Multipurpose Room and the school gym.
Although not all cast members will be needed at every session, those auditioning must have a clear schedule for the entire week and if selected, be able to attend all rehearsals required for their role and be available for all scheduled performances.
The production is sponsored by the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph.
The Montana-based Missoula Children’s Theatre, the nation’s largest touring children’s theatre, has been touring extensively for more than 40 years from Montana to Japan, and will visit nearly 1,200 communities this year with up to 44 teams of tour actor/directors. A tour team will arrive in Wallowa County on April 30 with a set, lights, costumes, props and makeup and everything it takes to put on “The Emperor’s New Clothes” — except the cast.
Two public performances will be presented on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 6 at 1 p.m. All performances will be at the Wallowa School Multipurpose Room.
Josephy Center Executive Director Cheryl Coughlan recalled the group’s previous visit to Wallowa County.
“Last year, we were able to bring MCT back for Hansel and Gretel, at Enterprise High School,” she said. “It was a great reintroduction to the community and it made a positive impact on the students that participated and the families and community members that got to enjoy a live theatre experience.”
For more information, call Coughlan at 541-432-0505, ext. 4444 or 541-398-1294 or email: director@josephy.org.
