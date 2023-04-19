childrenstheater.jpg

Auditions for the Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” are scheduled for Monday, May 1 at Wallowa School, with public performances set for the following Friday and Saturday.

 Missoula Children’s Theatre/Contributed Photo

WALLOWA — Auditions for a Missoula Children’s Theatre production of “The Emperor’s New Clothes” will be held Monday, May 1, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Wallowa School Multipurpose Room, according to a press release.

There are roles for about 50-60 local students, kindergarten through 12th grade, in the production, which will be at the school at 315 E. First St., Wallowa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.