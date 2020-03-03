It’s been seven years since the first CHIP — Complete Health Improvement Program — was launched in Wallowa County in Wallowa Memorial Hospital’s cafeteria. Since then, hundreds of local residents have learned how to make improvements in their daily habits that have led to remarkable changes in key measurements of health, including blood pressure, cholesterol levels, inflammation markers, BMI and glucose levels.
Led by general surgeon Dr. Kenneth Rose and Mountain View Medical Group physician Dr. Emily Sheahan, the program will begin March 31 with an informational meeting and will run through May 28.
“We encourage anyone who wants or needs to make improvements to their health to sign up.” said Dr. Rose.
The program includes 18 sessions, with healthy meals prepared by hospital kitchen staff. The $100 registration fee covers all educational materials, and the three biometric screening tests, one at the beginning of the program, one in the middle and one at the end, so participants can closely monitor their progress.
All meetings take place at 5:30 pm at the conference room of Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway in Enterprise.
Space is limited and registration is required. If interested, contact Rayanna Mitchell at 541-426-5301.
