ENTERPRISE — The annual meeting of the Circle 100 Club will not be an in-person meeting, this year, but there will be a “drive-by” event instead because of COVID-19 restrictions, according to a press release.
The Circle 100 Club raises money for the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation and this year will hold its 10th annual event, according to foundation Director Stacy Green.
Donors will be asked to drive by the corner of West Greenwood and SW Second streets in Enterprise from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, where the ladies of the foundation board will be to collect the standard $100 checks. The ladies will hand out a “goodie bag” and flowers, Green said. At that time, donors will be able to learn what the “secret” target of the donation will be.
She said they keep it a secret until then because, “We’ve got to entice them to come by.”
According to a March 2019 story in the Chieftain, projects that Circle 100 has supported in the past include investing in new equipment and training for the outpatient and chemotherapy department at Wallowa Memorial Hospital so more patients could receive their treatments here, new reclining chairs for each patient room, a state-of-the-art newborn incubator to safely transport newborns and infants in an emergency and new physical therapy equipment, to name a few.
“There’s no cookies to bake, subcommittees to chair or ongoing meetings to attend,” the press release stated. “Just like always, if $100 sounds a bit steep, partner with a friend at $50 each, and together you make one member.”
Checks should be made out to the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation.
Anyone unable to drive by but who still wants to participate can mail a check to the foundation at P.O. Box 53, Enterprise, OR 97828.
Those planning to drive by are asked to RSVP the foundation at 541-426-1913.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.