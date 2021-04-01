ENTERPRISE — Nearly $10,000 was raised Thursday, March 18, during the Circle 100 fundraiser by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation toward new wireless cardiovascular monitors for Wallowa Memorial Hospital, foundation Director Stacy Green said the following day.
She said the new monitors are a marked improvement over the current models.
“In the old days, you had to be hooked up to heavy equipment in a hospital bed,” Green said. “Now you’re not glued to a bed and you’re free to roam. There are more bells and whistles to look at heart and respiratory functions.”
She said the goal of this year’s fundraiser is $20,000, which would enable the foundation to purchase two monitors. Although only halfway there, she expects more donations to be coming in over the next three to four weeks.
“We’re closing in on $10,000,” Green said. “People are continuing to give, so $20,000 is not out of reach.”
Donors are asked to give checks of $100 and receive a membership in the foundation. The Wallowa Memorial Hospital Auxiliary was the largest single donor, giving $2,000 as the group has done the past several years.
The youngest donor was 9-year-old Kallie Michaelson, who collected cans to recycle and made and sold “friendship bracelets” to raise $50. Her mother, Jessie Michaelson, matched Kallie’s donation with another $50, Green said.
She said the foundation received 60 checks in the mail and another 35 individuals came to the drive-thru fundraiser held in downtown Enterprise. The drive-thru fundraiser was a departure from the foundation’s usual in-person, annual meeting at the hospital given the restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decade-old foundation has raised money each year for the hospital to purchase a wide variety of equipment. Last year, the foundation raised $17,500 for a new and improved baby incubator.
“We appreciate all the women who came by and the couple of men whose wives could not make it and dropped off checks,” Green said.
