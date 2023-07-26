JOSEPH — Five Hall of Fame inductees will be celebrated as part of the 76th Chief Joseph Rodeo Days.
Selected for their contribution to Chief Joseph Days, these people supported the inception and popularity of Northeast Oregon’s popular Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association rodeo.
Here are the 2023 inductees into the Chief Joseph Days Hall of Fame:
Dr. Horace Percy “Isluumc” Axtell
Horace Axtell (1924-2015) was born in Ferdinand, Idaho, on Nov. 7, 1924 and is descended from both the Chief Joseph and White Bird bands. His maternal grandmother, Pee Weyah Ta Ma Lilpt. was born in the Wallowas in 1871. She and sister Taklahtsonmy and their siblings were very young when the War of 1877 began and they, along with the Chief Joseph Band, fled the Wallowas. These women helped raise Axtell.
Horace and his wife, Andrea, began working with the Chief Joseph Days Commemorative Dance and Encampment Committee in the late 1980s along with Nimiipuu (Nez Perce) descendents from the Nez Perce Tribe in Idaho, and the Umatilla and Colville tribes and many Wallowa-area friends.
The annual events included showcasing the beautiful culture of the Nimiipuu people in the Chief Joseph Days parade and traditional dancing at the powwow. Axtell rode a horse while proudly wearing his warbonnet in the parade for many years. He also carefully selected the “Lone Rider,” a young Nimiipuu man, who began the parade by making sure the trail is safe for the people.
This committee also put together an annual Friendship Feast. These events continue today.
In 2006, Horace and Andrea Axtell were honored as the Chief Joseph Days grand marshals.
He was a World War II Army veteran and proudly continued his service while honoring Nez Perce ancestors at all of the Nez Perce War of 1877 battlefield and memorial sites in Idaho, Montana, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Canada along with other tribal veterans.
He was a devoted leader of the Walasat spirituality and Nimiipuu Longhouse located in Lapwai, Idaho.
As a powwow men’s traditional dancer, he traveled throughout the United States and Canada with his family. Axtell worked for the Potlatch mill in Lewiston, Idaho, from 1951 until his retirement in 1986.
His family is honored by his induction to the 2023 Chief Joseph Days Hall of Fame. He attended the event throughout his life and worked hard to put on events that would bring the Nimiipuu people back to the original homelands to set up tepees and celebrate with family and friends.
Roy Daggett
An original signatory of the articles of incorporation for the Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Chief Joseph Days, Roy Daggett was instrumental in establishing the location for the rodeo.
Daggett donated the use of his heavy equipment for building the facility on land he donated to the cause as well as land purchased from others.
He was heavily involved in other community organizations in addition to the chamber and Chief Joseph Days, including the Masonic Lodge, the Shriners and Eastern Star, and several churches in Wallowa County.
He served on the Wallowa County Budget Committee, the Equalization Board, the Joseph School Board and the Joseph City Council.
He was a “Dad” for Maxine Assembly of Rainbow for Girls and was chosen as “Father of the Year” by the Wallowa County Cowbelles. Roy was a generous man with integrity.
Carlyle Roundy
Carlyle Roundy (1912-1994) was an original member of the Joseph Chamber of Commerce and helped organize Chief Joseph Days in the beginning. He served as president in 1951, and traveled with the “flying chamber” on many of the promotional tours of the Pacific Northwest.
He and his wife, Edna (Russell) Roundy, owned Joseph Cash Market, a grocery store and meat market on Main Street for 22 years, until the mid-1970s.
He seemed to always have time to help wherever the chamber needed him. He served as queen chairman, parade announcer, Dance Committee chairman, served on the Indian Pageant Committee and helped sell rodeo tickets.
Carlyle was also an impressive contestant in the Beard Growing Contest when that was part of Chief Joseph Days.
He helped in building the first Quonset Civic Center and was still helping when the new Community Center was built.
He contributed many hours after work and weekends building and painting the new stands at the rodeo grounds stands.
Carlyle was honored in 1981 by being selected as the parade grand marshal.
He often shared his great wit and wisdom with all his friends and family. He will always be remembered by the hundreds of people who attended the Groundhog Dinner each year, sampling his and Floyd Kennedy’s tasty homemade sausage.
Jim Steen
Jim Steen was born and raised in Glenns Ferry, Idaho. After graduation he decided to try his hand at rodeoing. In 1964, he joined the PRCA and was selected Rookie of the Year after placing third in bull riding at the National Finals Rodeo in Los Angeles.
Not enjoying the heat in the desert, he decided to move his young family to Joseph, where he had competed at what was his favorite rodeo. He continued to participate in rodeo and along the way he won the all-around title at such rodeos as Caldwell, the Cow Palace, Ponoka Stampede in Canada and Joseph.
His record at Chief Joseph Days includes winning saddle bronc in 1965 and 1970; bull riding in 1965, 1970 and 1972; the all-around in 1965 and 1974; and the Harley Tucker Award in 1972.
As a judge for the PRCA, he worked shows like Denver, San Francisco and Fort Worth.
When he decided to hang up his spurs, he got into the logging business. When the future didn’t look positive for logging, he bought John’s Shell Station. He was on the board for the Mount Howard Ski Area.
As he had always loved the outdoors, when a float business on the Snake River became available, he purchased it. He also worked in the outfitting business by owning hunting and guiding permits in Hells Canyon. He was president of the Eastern Oregon Outfitters Association. Since outfitting was what he loved to do, he stayed with this work until he died in 1995.
Bob Tallman
Bob Tallman is a Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame rodeo announcer who is known as “the voice of professional rodeo.”
Tallman has announced more than 15,000 rodeo performances in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
He has announced so many rodeos that his voice has become instantly recognizable to rodeo fans.
Tallman has announced the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas more than any other announcer and has announced the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for over 40 years.
He is the spokesman for many cowboy-themed products.
He refers to his voice as his “priceless gift from God” and tries to use it to touch people’s lives.
Tallman announced the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo 15 times, from 1984 to 1989 and 2001 to 2009.
