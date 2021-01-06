JOSEPH — A two-part class on photography will be presented via Zoom by the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture Jan. 21 and 28, according to a press release.
The class is called “Photography: Telling Stories With Your Camera,” and will be taught by Ellen Morris Bishop, a former Wallowa County Chieftain editor and longtime contributor to the Chieftain. She also is the author of several books on photography and geology, much of which focuses on Wallowa County.
Cost for the class is $75.
To sign up, visit https://preview.tinyurl.com/bishopphotography, www.josephy.org or call 541-432-0505.
