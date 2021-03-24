JOSEPH — A new art class called Adding Color to Copper is being offered by the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture in Joseph, to be held Saturday, April 24 from 1-4 p.m.
Those interested in participating must register by April 20 at https://preview.tinyurl.com/CopperColor. Cost for the class is $50. Register now, as the class size is limited to six persons.
The class will be held in an in-person format at the Josephy Center at 403 N. Main St. Face masks are required.
Under the instruction of Dona Miller, participants will learn the basics of adding color to metal through enameling. Enameling uses finely ground glass that is fused to the metal using a heat source such as a torch or kiln. Small torches will be used in the class.
Anyone who has a small torch they are comfortable with and like to use is welcome to bring it to class. There will be tools available for use in class. The class will be working with copper and powdered enamels.
No experience necessary.
For more information, contact the Josephy Center at 541-432-0505 or info@josephy.org.
