JOSEPH — The 160 entries in this year’s Wallowa Mountain Cruise was up from last year — held in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic — but down from the event’s usual 200 entries, according to Jude Graham, a co-chairwoman of the Aug. 27-28 event.
Still, the event was deemed a success as it was able to be held despite the surging coronavirus pandemic.
“We didn’t do any indoor events; the whole thing was outdoors,” Graham said. “People were staying a distance from each other. I feel they did a good job. The nice thing about Joseph is we have really wide streets and really wide sidewalks.”
Still, among those who attended were many wearing masks.
Graham said the crowds seemed particularly thrilled having two bands playing live music.
“The people had a great time with that,” she said. “It was amazing.”
The grand finale of the cruise was concluded Saturday afternoon when most of the entrants took part in the “Ragman Memorial Cruise,” in honor of Jim “Ragman” Tuschhoff, a co-founder of the Oregon Mountain Cruise, the predecessor to the current event. That was followed by the awards presentation and a dinner.
Graham also was appreciative of the volunteers and sponsors, particularly the youths from the Rooted Youth Ministry who helped clean up after the event.
Graham said next year’s cruise is already scheduled for Aug. 26-27, 2022.
Among this year’s awards was a new one for Garaged in Wallowa County, presented to a local entrant. Denny Kehl of Joseph won that for his 1934 Ford Cabriolet.
The other two winners of the top categories were Ron and Karen Robel of Bend, who won King of the Mountain, for their 1936 Desoto Airflow, and Ron and Trudy Jett of Joseph who won the first-place People’s Choice award for their 1946 Chevy convertible.
The complete list of winners is:
King of the Mountain: Ron and Karen Robel of Bend for their 1936 Desoto Airflow.
Garaged in Wallowa County: Denny Kehl of Joseph for his 1934 Ford Cabriolet.
People’s Choice 1st: Ron and Trudy Jett of Joseph for their 1946 Chevy convertible.
People’s Choice 2nd: Rick Latham for his 1957 Chevy 3100.
Ladies’ Choice: Jason Cunningham for his 1967 Plymouth Satellite.
Kids’ Choice: Matt and Nancy Sirrine of Lagrande for their 1947 Dodge Power Wagon.
4x4: Michelle and Robert Sabados of Eagle, Idaho, for their 1976 Ford Bronco.
Moonshine Hauler 1st: Patrick and Kandy Parsons of Yakima, Washington, for their 1935 Plymouth Taxi.
Moonshine Hauler 2nd: Steve and Julie Evanson of Bend for their 1955 Chevy 210 Handyman.
Moonshine Hauler 3rd: Robert and Cathy Hoover of Lewiston, Idaho, for their 1952 International F-110 Pickup.
Sports Car 1st: Patrick and Yvonne Clark of Middleton for their 1966 Shelby Cobra.
Sports Car 2nd: Donna and Rick Hughes of Longview, Washington, for their 1967 Jaguar E Type.
Sports Car 3rd: John and Geri Dudder, of Bellevue for their 1965 Corvette roadster.
Unrestored Car/Truck 1st: Mike and Connie Liorenz of Lewiston, Idaho, for their 1966 Pontiac Catalina.
Unrestored Car/Truck 2nd: Jamie Kidwell for a 1971 Plymouth Barracuda.
Unrestored Car/Truck 3rd: Harvey and Diane Dixon of Boise, Idaho, for their 1968 Pontiac Tempest.
Classic Restored Truck 1st: Rick and Paula Fisk of Tieton for their 1957 Chevy extended cab.
Classic Restored Truck 2nd: Larry Bacon of Enterprise for his 1929 Ford Model A.
Classic Restored Truck 3rd: Dan Low of Wallowa County for his 1957 Chevy 3100.
Classic Restored Car 1st: Roy and Lynda Humphries of Boise, Idaho, for their 1950 MG.
Classic Restored Car 2nd: Kay Neely of Meridian, Idaho, for a 1961 Chevy Belair bubbletop.
Classic Restored Car 3rd: Bob and Geri Kesler of Lewiston, Idaho, for their 1972 Oldsmobile 442.
Modified Custom Truck 1st: Guy and Darlene Blakeslee of Boise, Idaho, for their 1955 Ford pickup.
Modified Custom Truck 2nd: Norris and Lynda Irish of Lewiston, Idaho, for their 1954 Ford F100.
Modified Custom Truck 3rd: Roch and Amy Belisle of Keizer for their 1939 Chevy truck.
Modified Custom Car 1st: Pete and Jan Bradford of Arbuckle for their 1935 Hupp J-4 door.
Modified Custom Car 2nd: Phill and Sharon Murray of Bend for their 1937 Ford Two-door sedan.
Modified Custom Car 3rd: David ad Cherlyne Boyntch of Bend for their 1957 Chevy Bellair.
Hot Rod 1st: Richard and Nita Saddler of Elgin for their 1936 Ford two-door sedan.
Hot Rod 2nd: Robert and Kathy Hanna of LaPine for their 1923 Ford T-Bucket roadster.
Hot Rod 3rd: Roger and Joyce Odle of Spokane, Washington, for their 1937 Ford panel truck.
