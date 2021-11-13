ENTERPRISE — Generosity rears its head again ahead of Thanksgiving, as community outreach organizations and churches in Wallowa County are trying to make sure county residents have enough to eat.
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon in Wallowa County is offering turkey boxes at its Enterprise and Wallowa locations next week, according to Tammy Odegaard, an office specialist at the Enterprise outlet. She said the boxes will be distributed Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Wallowa location across from Wallowa Food City. From 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, and all day Thursday, Nov. 18, except for the lunch hour.
Odegaard said Wednesday, Nov. 10, the turkey boxes being handed out have, in the past, included a turkey, mashed potatoes, dressing, gravy, fruit, a vegetable and canned pumpkin. She said Wednesday it was a little early to be sure exactly what will be in this year’s boxes.
Community Connection has generous income guidelines each household must meet to qualify for a turkey box, Odegaard said. For a household of one, the limit is $3,222 a month or $38,640 a year. For larger households, the income guidelines are listed online at https://ccno.org/food-bank/.
“That is very generous,” she said.
Odegaard said the food bank usually assists about 100 singles and families each year.
Bryce Leggett, the head cook at the senior meals site in Wallowa, said the same income guidelines apply in Wallowa.
Community Connection manager Connie Guentert said that on Saturday, a “Fill the Fire Truck” food drive put on Saturday by the Joseph Fire Department raised more than $4,000 for the food bank. Also donated was 220 pounds of food and cash to purchase $365 in food from Market Fresh Foods.
She said the Rooted Youth Group in Enterprise volunteered to sort and load the food at Community Connection.
She also said the Safeway store is helping out.
“Our local Safeway raised over $10,000 for Turkey Bucks-Thanksgiving meals this year,” Guentert said. “That is a feat.”
For more information on Community Connection, call 541-426-3840 or email Guentert at connie@ccno.org.
Churches help, too
Churches around the county also are helping make sure no one goes hungry.
Some, like Enterprise Christian Church, have actual food banks.
ECC Pastor David Bruce said it’s open Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings. But as to what’s available, that can be hit or miss.
“It all depends on who brings what,” he said. “It’s just a general-purpose food bank.”
He called it a supplementary food bank.
“We encourage people to use the community food bank, but it runs short, as well,” he said.
As for income restrictions, his church doesn’t really have any.
“We just ask that people remember that other people use this as well,” he said, calling it self-regulating.
Bruce couldn’t say how many people or families his church’s food bank helps, but it’s not been as many as it could have.
“I have been stunned because it’s had very little use in recent months,” he said.
In Joseph, the Joseph United Methodist Church has a “blessing box” at the corner of Main and 3rd streets.
“It’s available 24/7,” Pastor Cherie Dearth said. “We ask people to just take three items a day. … We fill it as we can. Sometimes people from the community fill it.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the church was a distribution site for the Fresh Alliance program of Community Connection. That program gathered fresh produce that was about to expire at local grocery stores to distribute. The distribution has not resumed, she said.
Other churches collect donations and contribute directly to Community Connection.
Pastor Tim Barton, of the Wallowa Assembly of God Church, said that’s what his church does, as well as giving to the Wallowa Senior Center.
“We sponsor senior meals once a quarter,” he said. “We have, in the past, given out food certificates at the grocery store here in Wallowa.”
However, his church decided to shift its giving to the food bank in Wallowa, figuring that was a more effective way to help than directly to individuals.
The Community Congregational Church — the “Big Brown Church” — in Enterprise, also gives directly to the food bank, member Larry Wagner said. Once a month, he said, the church collects donations and takes them to the Enterprise Community Connection outlet.
But it’s a communitywide effort that ensures no one goes hungry.
“No one in this county wants anyone to go hungry,” Guentert said. “The generosity of this community is just staggering.”
