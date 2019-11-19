About 100 pounds of rolled, boneless turkey, 50 pounds of potatoes and all the trimmings will be on hand Thursday, Nov. 28 for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the Cloverleaf Hall, located at 628 NW 1st St. in Enterprise.
Serving will begin at 1 p.m., according to Larry Nall, who with his wife, Sharon, are this year’s organizers.
“It’s open to whoever wants to come,” Larry said.
There is no charge for the dinner.
This is the second year the event will be at the Cloverleaf, after years of having it next door at the Community Connection building, Larry said. He said the event has never drawn fewer than 100 people and last year drew about 120, which was more than Community Connection could seat comfortably.
“If that ever discouraged people, we’ve solved that problem,” Larry said.
“That was one reason we moved so people didn’t feel they had to move on” so quickly after eating, Sharon Nall said.
“You know, they just kind of outgrew us,” said Connie Guentert, manager of Community Connection of Wallowa County. “You know, everybody donates to that meal to make it successful.”
The Cloverleaf also can accommodate the social aspect of the dinner, Larry said.
“A lot of older people come early because they like to socialize,” as well as continue talking once they’re done, he said.
The Nalls will be joined in their efforts by about 16 other volunteers. They’ve had as many as 25 helping put on the dinner in years past.
The Nalls alternate organizing the dinner every year with Mike and Bev Hayward of Joseph. The four picked up the torch several years ago from the event’s founder, Doug McDaniel, who started the dinner in about 1988. He and Gail Hammack married in 1998, when she became involved. The couple ran it until 2012, when they asked someone else to take over, Larry said.
The founders “wrote the book” on the event and organized it in a manner the current organizers attempt to keep up to date, Larry said.
Participants are asked to make a donation to the Wallowa County Food Bank. Donations can be food, cash or whatever the donor wishes, Larry said.
“If we have food left over, which is what we want, we give it away,” he said.
