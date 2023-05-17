ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Community Congregational Church will host a free concert open to the public at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The concert will feature the local Christian band Soul Renovation and will be held in the church sanctuary.

— Wallowa County Chieftain

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.